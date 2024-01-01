Sign Up
Syracuse University (SU) Campus

00:19
A trip to the basement of h.b. crouse hall!
Campus
H.B. Crouse Hall may be a small building, but it is vitality important as home to the writing center, as well as offices for graduate students. If you need individual help in a writing or english course, this is most likely where you will meet with a professor or graduate student.
00:40
The shaffer art building and su art galleries
Campus
The Shaffer Art Building has both classrooms for the School of Transmedia and the School of Art within the College of Visual and Performing Arts, as well as public exhibition spaces for student art and guest creatives.
00:16
Welcome to syracuse university!
Campus
Hey, CampusReel. My name is Elizabeth, and I am so excited to show you around my 2nd home, Syracuse University in central upstate New York.
01:29
The be well expo- carrier dome
Part of the first year experience is the Be Well Expo where we discussed the topic of wellness and mindfulness through various activities like rock climbing, trivia, and hanging out with therapy dogs!
01:27
Carnegie library
Academics
Carnegie Library is one of libraries on campus. Thanks to its quite environment, it is usually super busy with students studying and doing homework!
00:13
Welcome to syracuse university!
Campus
Hello! My name is Maria Victoria, I'm a first year acting student from New York City, and I am super excited to be your Campus Reel tour guide for Syracuse University!
00:21
My weekday commute, starting from the bbb bus stop!
Campus
Taking the bus up the university hill is the easiest way to get to class. Buses run regularly up to campus, as well as several other SU affiliated locations. And the best part? The buses are free to board with your Syracuse University ID!
00:23
A peak into the bird library!
Campus
The main library on campus, the Bird Library, is staffed with knowledgable librarians that can connect you to the endless volumes for your research or curiosity. You can also access printing services, tutoring, and electronic rentals. The first floor is great for group work or non-silent studying, but you can find quieter areas to study on higher floors.
00:21
West campus and starbucks!
Food
Although most if not all SU students are huge fans of Dunkin Donuts, the West Campus Starbucks is a life saver! This Starbucks location accepts your student ID card as a type of payment and is a 5 minute walk from most freshman dorms!
00:18
Goodbye, campusreel!
Campus
Showing you around Syracuse University has been so much fun. I hope your college search is fun and rewarding, and that you find the perfect fit for you!
Syracuse University (SU)

00:35
Quick facts about syracuse university
Campus
Syracuse University is a vibrant, city-like school. Not mentioned in the video is that SU has a bus system, so it's really easy for students to hop on the bus to get to another part of campus or head downtown to grab a cup of coffee with their friends!

Syracuse University (SU) Brewster Hall

00:21
My weekday commute, starting from the bbb bus stop!
Campus
Taking the bus up the university hill is the easiest way to get to class. Buses run regularly up to campus, as well as several other SU affiliated locations. And the best part? The buses are free to board with your Syracuse University ID!
00:25
Showing su spirit on a cold monday morning!
No matter what we're studying or where we're from, Syracuse students are all united under one big orange umbrella. Even after we graduate, we look out for each other through the alumni network, or "The Orange Mafia". #GoCuse

Syracuse University (SU) Carnegie Library

01:27
Carnegie library
Academics
Carnegie Library is one of libraries on campus. Thanks to its quite environment, it is usually super busy with students studying and doing homework!
00:39
Faq with melanie!
Campus
Syracuse winters are known to be brutal. Syracuse was ranked the #1 snowiest city in America. However, our school spirit makes up for the mild hypothermia that you may get when outside. #bleedorange
01:28
The classroom culture
Academics
At SU classes are experiential, and a mix of lectures, and conversations. The average classes are small, which gives students an opportunity to really be engaged with the professor and class material.

Syracuse University (SU) Carrier Dome

01:29
The be well expo- carrier dome
Part of the first year experience is the Be Well Expo where we discussed the topic of wellness and mindfulness through various activities like rock climbing, trivia, and hanging out with therapy dogs!
