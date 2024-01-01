YOU'RE WATCHING
How philly plays a role
Philadelphia is a WONDERFUL city to go to college in. Transportation is very easy thanks to SEPTA stations everywhere - subway, bus, trolley - and you can also always drive or walk. There are tons of museums and similar places that offer discounts for students so TAKE ADVANTAGE OF IT! That being said, if you want to stick around campus have no fear. There will still be loads to do!
Goats on campus?
So apparently there are therapy goats? I was just strolling through campus after class when my friends and I stumbled into a pop-up goat therapy event! They had a mini petting zoo and goat yoga!
Thank you and goodbye!
Thanks for coming on my tour with me! I can't wait to see you next Fall! Or spring or when ever you come!
Working for campus reel
Campus Reel is so great! These tours are here to help you learn about your new home! I loved working for them and making thee videos for income students.
Meet kelly, a transfer marketing student!
Kelly transferred to Temple University in Fall of 2018 from Bucks County Community College. She received her associates in Business Administration and has decided to concentrate on marketing at the Fox School of Business. Since it's her first semester she's still learning new things about the campus everyday but is so excited to show prospective students that Temple feels like home!
Visting the health center
When you're feeling under the weather go the the Health Center 1700 N Broad Street 4th floor! They are there to help you feel better!
The tech center
This is a great place to come study, print and be productive! It is my favorite study place on campus! Bounce Ball by Twin Musicom is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/) Source: http://www.twinmusicom.org/song/255/bounce-ball Artist: http://www.twinmusicom.org
Tour of the food trucks at temple u
here are a couple different food options that you will find other than the dining halls
Tour of paley library at temple university
the library is in the heart of temple U its where students go to get their work done and even take naps in between classes
Quick facts about temple
Temple University is a Public School located in North Philadelphia. It is home to about 30,000 undergraduate students alone! There are plethoras of clubs, sports, and groups to join so there truly is something for everyone. And if not, you can always start your own club/group! Temple is a diverse school with a vibrant community.
Introduction
Hey everyone! Welcome to Temple University! My name is Tim Price and I'm gonna show you around Temple.
Advice to incoming freshmen - how to deal with homesickness
Going to college is all about growing as a person and Temple University will help you do that. However, you also need to put in some work. You will need to understand when you need to rest or eat more/less. And know that it is okay if you mess it up a bit. You can always learn from failure! It's okay to be homesick and okay to be anxious about making friends. Just give it time and things will smoothen out.
Why i wanted to work with campus reel
I am so happy Campus Reel let me make these videos! I think it is so important to offer potential students real looks at the colleges/universities they might attend. I also think it is great that there are multiple student tours for most of said colleges/universities so that everyone can hear multiple sides of everything.