02:39
How philly plays a role
Lauren Schwartzbard Campus
Philadelphia is a WONDERFUL city to go to college in. Transportation is very easy thanks to SEPTA stations everywhere - subway, bus, trolley - and you can also always drive or walk. There are tons of museums and similar places that offer discounts for students so TAKE ADVANTAGE OF IT! That being said, if you want to stick around campus have no fear. There will still be loads to do!
00:53
Beury beach
Tim Price Campus
Beury Beach and the Bell Tower are the most iconic spots on Temple's campus!
00:44
Goats on campus?
So apparently there are therapy goats? I was just strolling through campus after class when my friends and I stumbled into a pop-up goat therapy event! They had a mini petting zoo and goat yoga!
00:53
Temple university fitness
Tim Price Campus
A Small look at one of Temple's fitness centers!
01:41
Thank you and goodbye!
Natalie Fletcher Campus
Thanks for coming on my tour with me! I can't wait to see you next Fall! Or spring or when ever you come!
02:17
Working for campus reel
Natalie Fletcher Campus
Campus Reel is so great! These tours are here to help you learn about your new home! I loved working for them and making thee videos for income students.
01:39
Famous landmarks
Catara Lane Campus
here are a couple different landmarks at Temple U
00:21
Meet kelly, a transfer marketing student!
Kelly Karwowski Campus
Kelly transferred to Temple University in Fall of 2018 from Bucks County Community College. She received her associates in Business Administration and has decided to concentrate on marketing at the Fox School of Business. Since it's her first semester she's still learning new things about the campus everyday but is so excited to show prospective students that Temple feels like home!
02:02
Visting the health center
Natalie Fletcher Campus
When you're feeling under the weather go the the Health Center 1700 N Broad Street 4th floor! They are there to help you feel better!
01:01
The tech center
Natalie Fletcher Campus
This is a great place to come study, print and be productive! It is my favorite study place on campus! Bounce Ball by Twin Musicom is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/) Source: http://www.twinmusicom.org/song/255/bounce-ball Artist: http://www.twinmusicom.org
Temple University (TU)

02:13
Tour of the food trucks at temple u
Catara Lane Food
here are a couple different food options that you will find other than the dining halls
00:54
Tour of paley library at temple university
Catara Lane Academics
the library is in the heart of temple U its where students go to get their work done and even take naps in between classes
07:49
Day in my life at temple university
Olivia Osborne Campus
Another day in my life studying for finals..
04:02
Quick facts about temple
Lauren Schwartzbard Academics
Temple University is a Public School located in North Philadelphia. It is home to about 30,000 undergraduate students alone! There are plethoras of clubs, sports, and groups to join so there truly is something for everyone. And if not, you can always start your own club/group! Temple is a diverse school with a vibrant community.
00:20
Introduction
Tim Price Campus
Hey everyone! Welcome to Temple University! My name is Tim Price and I'm gonna show you around Temple.
02:57
Advice to incoming freshmen - how to deal with homesickness
Lauren Schwartzbard Campus
Going to college is all about growing as a person and Temple University will help you do that. However, you also need to put in some work. You will need to understand when you need to rest or eat more/less. And know that it is okay if you mess it up a bit. You can always learn from failure! It's okay to be homesick and okay to be anxious about making friends. Just give it time and things will smoothen out.

Temple University (TU) 1210 Polett Walk

00:21
Paley library
Tim Price Campus
Paley Library is Temple's best place to study and get to work!

Temple University (TU) 1300 Cecil B. Moore Ave

01:54
Why i wanted to work with campus reel
Lauren Schwartzbard Campus
I am so happy Campus Reel let me make these videos! I think it is so important to offer potential students real looks at the colleges/universities they might attend. I also think it is great that there are multiple student tours for most of said colleges/universities so that everyone can hear multiple sides of everything.

Temple University (TU) 1400 Cecil B. Moore Ave

00:53
Temple university fitness
Tim Price Campus
A Small look at one of Temple's fitness centers!
