Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Temple University (TU) Dining & Food

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dining & Food Reviews

03:52
How the meal plan works
Food
Temple has a TON of food options. There are two dining halls, two food courts, many food trucks, and a plethora of fast food/other food places. There are also over 10 different meal plans so you can find the perfect one for you. I personally love the variety.
03:52
How the meal plan works
Lauren Schwartzbard Food
Temple has a TON of food options for students. Along with two dining halls, there are also two food courts, a plethora of smaller food places, and MANY food trucks on campus. Temple has 4 meal blocks and over 10 different meal plans (Regular, Premium, Block) so you can get the perfect meal plan for you. You can also get diamond dollars to pay for food on and around campus.
01:22
Johnson and hardwick dining hall
Tim Price Food
The Johnson and Hardwick dining hall is one of the best places to eat on campus!
02:13
Tour of the food trucks at temple u
Catara Lane Food
here are a couple different food options that you will find other than the dining halls
01:09
Morgan dining hall tour
Lauren Schwartzbard Food
On the southern side of campus stands Morgan Hall - containing Morgan Dining Hall. Everyday it has pizza, waffles, soup, salad, fruits, cereal, burgers, sandwiches/wraps, etc. Then there is a Create-Your-Own Bar that changes (sometimes it is pasta, or tacos, or omelettes, or sushi). Furthermore, the "balanced" meal changes so that there is nice variety.
03:52
How the meal plan works
Food
Temple has a TON of meal options. It has two dining halls, two food courts, and a ton of other food places and food trucks. It also has a ton of meal plan options and four different meal blocks: 4 Regular - one swipe per block, 6 Premium - more than one swipe per block allowed, 4 Block Plans - a set number of meal swipes per semester. You can buy food on campus with meal swipes, meal equivalencies, diamond dollars, and cash/credit/debit.
03:52
How the meal plan works
Food
Temple has a wide range of meal plans and 4 meal blocks. There are 4 Regular Plans (one swipe per meal block), 6 Premium Plans (more than one swipe per meal block allowed), and 4 Block Plans. Most meal plans also include a set amount of Diamond Dollars but students are able to add more to their accounts as they wish. There are 2 dining halls, 2 food courts, and TONS of other places to eat on campus along with food trucks.
00:59
The student center
Tim Price Food
The Student Center is home to many Temple operations, but today I'll be showing off the food court.
02:40
My favorite places to eat on campus
Lauren Schwartzbard Food
Temple, as I've said, as a lot of options for food. Personally, I enjoy going to Saladworks the most. That's followed by Panda Express and Twisted Taco. I also honestly do like the dining halls. It really is just about getting a variety of food.
00:42
Temple food stands
Tim Price Food
Some of the best food at Temple can be found here!
SHOW MORE

Temple University (TU)

02:13
Tour of the food trucks at temple u
Catara Lane Food
here are a couple different food options that you will find other than the dining halls
02:40
My favorite places to eat on campus
Lauren Schwartzbard Food
Temple, as I've said, as a lot of options for food. Personally, I enjoy going to Saladworks the most. That's followed by Panda Express and Twisted Taco. I also honestly do like the dining halls. It really is just about getting a variety of food.

Temple University (TU) 1300 Cecil B. Moore Ave

03:52
How the meal plan works
Food
Temple has a TON of food options. There are two dining halls, two food courts, many food trucks, and a plethora of fast food/other food places. There are also over 10 different meal plans so you can find the perfect one for you. I personally love the variety.
03:52
How the meal plan works
Lauren Schwartzbard Food
Temple has a TON of food options for students. Along with two dining halls, there are also two food courts, a plethora of smaller food places, and MANY food trucks on campus. Temple has 4 meal blocks and over 10 different meal plans (Regular, Premium, Block) so you can get the perfect meal plan for you. You can also get diamond dollars to pay for food on and around campus.
03:52
How the meal plan works
Food
Temple has a TON of meal options. It has two dining halls, two food courts, and a ton of other food places and food trucks. It also has a ton of meal plan options and four different meal blocks: 4 Regular - one swipe per block, 6 Premium - more than one swipe per block allowed, 4 Block Plans - a set number of meal swipes per semester. You can buy food on campus with meal swipes, meal equivalencies, diamond dollars, and cash/credit/debit.
03:52
How the meal plan works
Food
Temple has a wide range of meal plans and 4 meal blocks. There are 4 Regular Plans (one swipe per meal block), 6 Premium Plans (more than one swipe per meal block allowed), and 4 Block Plans. Most meal plans also include a set amount of Diamond Dollars but students are able to add more to their accounts as they wish. There are 2 dining halls, 2 food courts, and TONS of other places to eat on campus along with food trucks.

Temple University (TU) 1835 N 12th St

00:42
Temple food stands
Tim Price Food
Some of the best food at Temple can be found here!

Temple University (TU) Howard Gittis Student Center

02:00
The student center!
Natalie Fletcher Food
This is the hub of all student activities! its also a great place to grab a bite to eat or see a movie!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved