Temple University (TU) Dining & Food
How the meal plan works
Temple has a TON of food options. There are two dining halls, two food courts, many food trucks, and a plethora of fast food/other food places. There are also over 10 different meal plans so you can find the perfect one for you. I personally love the variety.
Temple has a TON of food options for students. Along with two dining halls, there are also two food courts, a plethora of smaller food places, and MANY food trucks on campus. Temple has 4 meal blocks and over 10 different meal plans (Regular, Premium, Block) so you can get the perfect meal plan for you. You can also get diamond dollars to pay for food on and around campus.
Johnson and hardwick dining hall
The Johnson and Hardwick dining hall is one of the best places to eat on campus!
Tour of the food trucks at temple u
here are a couple different food options that you will find other than the dining halls
Morgan dining hall tour
On the southern side of campus stands Morgan Hall - containing Morgan Dining Hall. Everyday it has pizza, waffles, soup, salad, fruits, cereal, burgers, sandwiches/wraps, etc. Then there is a Create-Your-Own Bar that changes (sometimes it is pasta, or tacos, or omelettes, or sushi). Furthermore, the "balanced" meal changes so that there is nice variety.
The student center
The Student Center is home to many Temple operations, but today I'll be showing off the food court.
My favorite places to eat on campus
Temple, as I've said, as a lot of options for food. Personally, I enjoy going to Saladworks the most. That's followed by Panda Express and Twisted Taco. I also honestly do like the dining halls. It really is just about getting a variety of food.
