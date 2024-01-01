YOU'RE WATCHING
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) Campus
02:07
Mitchell physics building
Here is a tour of the Mitchell Physics Building! Check out what a typical physics class and lab looks like.
02:31
Finance class + academic advice
Most core classes in any major at TAMU are pretty huge. Classes can easily seat 200-300 kids. It is important to reach out to a TA or your professor if you feel like you are drowning in a sea of students.
01:15
Sports!
This side of campus has everything sports related! We have a soccer, baseball, and softball field, a track and field complex in the works, a tennis center, and intramural soccer fields. There are many sports to choose from at A&M! Reed Arena, where our basketball team plays, can be turned into a concert venue. Most recently we had a concert to provide relief for Hurricane Harvey victims. The five former presidents were here along with Lady Gaga, Alabama, Sam Moore, and many more!
01:45
Aggieland 101
This is an intro to A&M! Many of the things talked about in this video will be explained in further detail throughout the tour. There are many phrases used throughout the video such as "gig 'em" and "aggies." The term "Gig 'em" comes from hunting frogs or fish using a pronged spear called a "gig." It is a thumbs up sign! Aggies are current and former students.
01:32
Kyle field, home of the 12th man!
Kyle Field is the center of energy when it comes to football. There is so much school spirit that when the student body yells at games, they can be heard from miles away! The student section also stands throughout the game to show its support for the team. Also a great part of the football games are the halftime performances by the Fightin' Texas Aggie Band. It is composed of cadets from the Corps of Cadets and is the largest military marching band in the world!
01:28
Meet darius!
This is an interview with my friend Darius! He describes diversity on campus and the role of traditions in the school. There are many traditions on campus so it can get a bit overwhelming. That is why the incoming freshmen are encouraged to attend Fish Camp. Fish Camp takes place the summer before freshman year and it serves to introduce students to the many traditions of A&M. I did not attend because I could not afford it. If I could have gone, I would have but I did just fine without it.
02:59
Student recreation center
From Rock Climbing to Pumping Iron, The student rec has all of your fitness needs!
01:22
Sorority row
Sorority row is located about 8 minutes from campus and is the home of female greek life. At Texas A&M most greek students will live in their prospective sorority houses their sophomore or junior year before moving to an apartment or house.
11:13
A day in the life of a texas a&m student
In this video I explore a full day in my life as a student at Texas A&M. I drop my girlfriend off at Mays Business School for an Honors interview, I run an eBay account so I print out and ship product, I meet my girlfriend at Wehner for ISTM 210, I go record at the creative room, we go to the GEM of CSTAT which is Aldi Grocery Store, we go to the rec center to workout, and we finish homework. WHEW. That was a lot. Texas A&M is unique in the sense that it offers seemingly infinite resources for its students. If you utilize resourcefulness, you can really take advantage of all this amazing school has to offer. Now come along as I take you through an average day in my life! Reach out if you have any questions :-)
00:36
Greeting and introduction.mov
Howdy, welcome to Aggieland! I am so excited to show you around Texas A&M University and teach you all about our traditions and life here at Texas A&M! I hope you enjoy and learn about A&M through these videos. Thanks and Gig 'em!
05:37
Southside and the quad.mov
In this video I show part of the south side of campus and talk briefly about the corps of cadets and the school's history. Texas A&M University was founded in 1876 as Texas Agricultural and Mechanical college after the Morill Act of 1866. From to beginning of the school until 1965, Texas A&M was an all male, military school. After 1964, women were allowed to attend and in 1965, membership in the Corps of Cadets was voluntary. Now, the Corps is one of our many traditions and are considered "the guardians of tradition" at A&M. This is a brief history of this part of the school and of the corps of cadets. On the South side of campus, there is the Commons and several other dorms, Heldenfels Hall where math, chemistry, and biology lab classes are held, the University Center Garage, South Side Garage, and the golf course.
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) Academic Building
01:49
Famous campus spots
If you come to A&M for a tour you will be introduced to the Century Tree and the Academic building without a doubt. This is one of the most beautiful areas of campus and when it is sunny and nice is it a student favorite for spending time between classes.
01:28
Academic building and plaza
Welcome to the Academic Building and Plaza! There is a lot of history in both the building and its surroundings. From the luck of Sullivan Ross to the replica of the Liberty Bell, this area at TAMU is very important to campus. Students can attend class here, have a picnic on the grass, or even attend events that are held in the plaza.
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) Academic Plaza
01:48
When your school inspires disney pixar!
This is a look at the Academic Plaza. It is the center of main campus and served as inspiration for Disney Pixar's Monsters, Inc. and Monsters University! We have many Aggies that work at Pixar. Sully from Monsters, Inc was named after the university's president, Lawrence Sullivan Ross and The Academic Building was the inspiration for Monster University's Scare School!
01:06
Pennies on statues, monsters inc., and more!
Former Texas A&M University President Lawrence Sullivan "Sul" Ross has been helping students survive finals week since 1891. This statue of "Sully" represents much more than just someone that once was in charge of the university, but an individual who truly cared about the students, and showcased the Aggie Spirit in many aspects of life. When you pass this statue, you'll notice stacks of pennies at the base. The tradition to put a "penny on Sully" is expressed because it was said that Ross would help students with their studies, when the students would ask how they could repay him, he would simply reply with, "A penny for your thoughts." If you ever need good luck before a big exam, Sully's got you! It's also said that Sully from the popular Pixar movie Monsters, Inc. was named after our very own Lawrence Sullivan Ross!
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU) Blaze Pizza
02:06
Shopping!
College Station has a historical reputation of being boring. I don't agree with this. If everyone I know ALWAYS has schedules packed with social, campus, community and service events then it can't be too boring here. We don't have a fancy mall or plethora of entertainment options like a college located in the city would have. But we have a million places to eat, parks, tons of concerts, movie theaters and community events. Plus College Station is less than two hours to Waco and Austin and less than an hour 15 minutes to Houston. So, if you are ever truly bored it's easy to take a weekend road trip!!