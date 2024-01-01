YOU'RE WATCHING
Texas Southern University (TSU) Campus
03:19
Back to school series science building
Welcome Back This video is all about Day in A Radio Television and Film Sophomore Life As it’s only the First Day Of Tuesday/Thursday There’s still ALOT to catch up on Don’t miss a beat When we meet
02:38
Back to school series before the end of an era
Welcome Back This is a short video on a typical first day of school With a mini tour of our library TSU is getting a new library built so stay TUNED FOR THE behind the scenes of building the Library Dedicated to First Day Tips And Tricks Tsu tip - Arrive early for good parking , and seats in class Tsu Tip -ALWAYS go to class /Sign the roll Tsu Tip - Use the campus computers and printers to save time and money Tsu Tip - Check and Use syllabus frequently to stay on track Tsu Tip - Use Blackboard And check email everyday More tour videos coming Thanks for watching See you next time
01:25
Tsu end of the year
As This year comes to an end we recap on all of the exciting things that we did this semester. This season is not over however this semester definitely is see you next time
03:54
Back to school series episode welcome
Welcome to the First Day Of School Choosing Texas Southern University has been a great experience so far and you will see why As this is just the beginning of the tour We have so much to come Stick with me to see the TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY
02:39
Back to school series
I’m so excited to launch the FIRST EPISODE of this Back To School Series for Texas Southern University As this is the weekend before school Check out things you can find on and off campus
01:59
Btsseries texas southern university student center part 2
This video is a part two To show what the student center has to offer at Texas Southern University The second floor is dedicated to all services for students What something that you would like to do at TSU ?
04:09
Texas southern university dorm tour
Hey Guys This is all about the dorms and on campus housing at Texas Southern University Check out what you could be staying in when you come to Texas Southern University
01:19
back to school series chill eat study meet
This video is all about places to study areas to chill and things to do at TSU What is something that catches your eye ?
03:16
Back to school series tsu public affairs building
This video contains images and clips of the public affairs building located at Texas Southern University At some point all students must come to this building therefore you will get the feel of what it’s like to be a leader in the world that you are becoming prepared to be in At some point all students must come to this building therefore you will get the feel of what it’s like to be a leader in the world that you are becoming prepared to be in Check it out with me
02:55
Back to school pep day
This is the last video of the back-to-school series I am so happy to have taking you on this tour third Texas Southern University through the eyes of a radio television and film sophomore When you come here don’t forget to find me and say hey Until then see you next time