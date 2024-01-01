YOU'RE WATCHING
Texas State University (TXST) Campus
Explore lbj student center at txst
The LBJ Student Center (LBJSC) is your newly remodeled home for a variety of student services, programs and amenities.
Take a quick tour of txst
Go on a tour of Texas State University's most iconic spots:
Meet kaylee, computer science major and marching band twirler!
Who I am and why I chose to come to Texas State University! Campus tours, my major, and student organizations all made an impact on my decision for college. Check out factors that influence my college decision and what I love about Texas State!
Mccoy college of business academic visit day at texas state university
Kaylah introduces Academic Visit Day by highlighting the McCoy College of Business with Amanda, student guide.
Golf cart rides with txst president
What do you do when you want to meet students and get across campus efficiently? You get a golf cart and become a ride-share on campus! Watch Dr. Damphousse, TXST President, visit with students as he helps them get around the hills of campus!
