Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Texas State University (TXST) Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

03:35
Explore lbj student center at txst
Elissa Fontenot Campus
The LBJ Student Center (LBJSC) is your newly remodeled home for a variety of student services, programs and amenities.
01:20
Take a quick tour of txst
Elissa Fontenot Campus
Go on a tour of Texas State University's most iconic spots:
- Taylor Murphy History Building
- The Fighting Stallions Statue 
- Alkek Library and Alkek One 
- LBJ Student Center
02:17
Meet kaylee, computer science major and marching band twirler!
Kaylee Williams Campus
Who I am and why I chose to come to Texas State University! Campus tours, my major, and student organizations all made an impact on my decision for college. Check out factors that influence my college decision and what I love about Texas State!
01:23
Mccoy college of business academic visit day at texas state university
Demo Account Campus
Kaylah introduces Academic Visit Day by highlighting the McCoy College of Business with Amanda, student guide. 
04:36
Golf cart rides with txst president
Elissa Fontenot Campus
What do you do when you want to meet students and get across campus efficiently? You get a golf cart and become a ride-share on campus!  Watch Dr. Damphousse, TXST President, visit with students as he helps them get around the hills of campus! 
00:18
Day in my life at txst
Kiarra Regalado Campus
Follow along on my day at Texas State University! From morning coffee to the bus and to class see all the landmarks our campus has to offer.

Texas State University (TXST)

02:17
Meet kaylee, computer science major and marching band twirler!
Kaylee Williams Campus
Who I am and why I chose to come to Texas State University! Campus tours, my major, and student organizations all made an impact on my decision for college. Check out factors that influence my college decision and what I love about Texas State!

Texas State University (TXST) LBJ Student Center

03:35
Explore lbj student center at txst
Elissa Fontenot Campus
The LBJ Student Center (LBJSC) is your newly remodeled home for a variety of student services, programs and amenities.

Texas State University (TXST) McCoy College of Business Administration

01:23
Mccoy college of business academic visit day at texas state university
Demo Account Campus
Kaylah introduces Academic Visit Day by highlighting the McCoy College of Business with Amanda, student guide. 

Texas State University (TXST) The Quad

01:20
Take a quick tour of txst
Elissa Fontenot Campus
Go on a tour of Texas State University's most iconic spots:
- Taylor Murphy History Building
- The Fighting Stallions Statue 
- Alkek Library and Alkek One 
- LBJ Student Center
04:36
Golf cart rides with txst president
Elissa Fontenot Campus
What do you do when you want to meet students and get across campus efficiently? You get a golf cart and become a ride-share on campus!  Watch Dr. Damphousse, TXST President, visit with students as he helps them get around the hills of campus! 
00:18
Day in my life at txst
Kiarra Regalado Campus
Follow along on my day at Texas State University! From morning coffee to the bus and to class see all the landmarks our campus has to offer.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved