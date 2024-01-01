YOU'RE WATCHING
Texas Tech University (TTU) Campus
(mcom + eng) building
Another building popular to the majority of Students. Have an exciting look at the Mass Communications, English, and Philosophy buildings
Tour of texas tech library
The most important building (and most populated during finals) is definitely pivotal to student success at Texas Tech University. Whether you're looking for a quiet place to study or supplies/equipment to assist you with class this building holds a hold of important resources for all.
Holden hall (very important building)
Holden Hall Holds multiple degree programs. This building is home to study rooms, text taking options, and even classrooms. Check out one of the buildings that every Tech Student is familiar with.
First day at texas tech!
This is a campus tour of Texas Tech... Me and the homie got A.D.D. though so bear with us lol. Locations Shot At: Texas Tech Campus
Famous quads + buildings around texas tech
There are over 100 buildings across the Texas Tech campus, off those buildings let's discover where you will find the most populated areas and environments.
