Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Texas Tech University (TTU) Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

01:12
(mcom + eng) building
Jonathan Richardson Academics
Another building popular to the majority of Students. Have an exciting look at the Mass Communications, English, and Philosophy buildings
02:27
Tour of texas tech library
Jonathan Richardson Academics
The most important building (and most populated during finals) is definitely pivotal to student success at Texas Tech University. Whether you're looking for a quiet place to study or supplies/equipment to assist you with class this building holds a hold of important resources for all.
01:01
Holden hall (very important building)
Jonathan Richardson Academics
Holden Hall Holds multiple degree programs. This building is home to study rooms, text taking options, and even classrooms. Check out one of the buildings that every Tech Student is familiar with.
04:21
First day at texas tech!
Ryan Craig Campus
This is a campus tour of Texas Tech... Me and the homie got A.D.D. though so bear with us lol. Locations Shot At: Texas Tech Campus
01:25
Famous quads + buildings around texas tech
Jonathan Richardson Campus
There are over 100 buildings across the Texas Tech campus, off those buildings let's discover where you will find the most populated areas and environments.
02:03
Texas tech recreational center
Jonathan Richardson
The rec center is the place to be, but for more ways than you can imagine.

Texas Tech University (TTU) Holden Hall

01:01
Holden hall (very important building)
Jonathan Richardson Academics
Holden Hall Holds multiple degree programs. This building is home to study rooms, text taking options, and even classrooms. Check out one of the buildings that every Tech Student is familiar with.

Texas Tech University (TTU) Library Building

02:27
Tour of texas tech library
Jonathan Richardson Academics
The most important building (and most populated during finals) is definitely pivotal to student success at Texas Tech University. Whether you're looking for a quiet place to study or supplies/equipment to assist you with class this building holds a hold of important resources for all.

Texas Tech University (TTU) Rec Center and Leisure Pool

02:03
Texas tech recreational center
Jonathan Richardson
The rec center is the place to be, but for more ways than you can imagine.

Texas Tech University (TTU) SUB Akron & 15th

01:25
Famous quads + buildings around texas tech
Jonathan Richardson Campus
There are over 100 buildings across the Texas Tech campus, off those buildings let's discover where you will find the most populated areas and environments.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved