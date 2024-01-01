YOU'RE WATCHING
The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
00:42
Dogs at tcnj!!!!
When it gets warm outside, people loves to take their puppers and woofers for walks around campus. During finals and midterms they have service dogs come to the stud for students to hang out with to relieve stress!!! If you get a house off campus, there is a chance your landlord will let you have a dog. This is definitely a video only for people that love dogs. Sorry if its a little hard to hear the wind was popping off this day.
01:06
Other buildings around tcnj's beautiful campus!!!
This is "The Green" a grassy area between a few important buildings we have talked about. Kendall Hall, home to the theater kids, and other classrooms and Roscoe West Hall(there is no East... it should just be Roscoe Hall). You will have to go there at least a couple of times to either get a tutor, fill out paper work, or take a final. Hint: to be spoked out look up 'Kendall Hall haunting'
00:58
Campus town- at tcnj
This is TCNJ's Campus Town!! I'm so sorry for forgetting that we also have INSOMNIA COOKIES here, the most delicious cookies ever. Unfortunately, you can't use meal exchange or your points here, only cash and card. However, it is still good to eat at restaurants here every once in a while to switch it up.
00:52
Spiritual center & decker hall
This is TCNJ's spiritual center and sophomore residence hall, Decker!! It is a co-ed building renovated in 2010 and has options for students who want to live in singles (1 person), doubles (2 people) , or triples (3 people). It is where events are held such as socials, Lion's forum, and galas.
01:02
Stem building at tcnj- it's new
Take a look inside on of TCNJ's academic buildings, for STEM students. It is fully equipped with fancy labs and other sciency things that I have no clue about. This video gets a little awkward because a whole class turned around and looked at me and the professor actually started to laugh. sigh. We can't all be scientific geniuses, but we can all love ice cream.
01:05
Freshman dorm- travers and wolfe
This is TCNJ's Travers and Wolfe freshman towers. They have their own mail room to get your packages, a restaurant and a lounge connecting the two buildings. There is a little rivalry between the two but when it comes down to it, they are exactly the same. The towers are about a 15 minute walk to get across campus, 5 minutes to the library and dining hall and 10 minutes to academic buildings.
01:02
The gym at tcnj
Welcome to TCNJ's fitness center located in campus town. Aside from the FREE gym, TCNJ offers instructor led classes for only $25 a semester, 7 times a week, with classes such as zumba and spin. The gym is newly renovated and very popular among students.
00:37
A freshman tradition and other science buildings
This is TCNJ's science complex and fountain. It is usually blue, however they will change its colors for certain occasions, such as breast cancer awareness month- PINK. This is a chill spot to hang out with friends on the benches around the fountain and then head to class in one of the buildings.
00:41
Green hall- finances and other money related things
Welcome to TCNJ's Green Hall, home to the Office of the Treasurer. This is an important building on campus and also makes for a great photo from the outside. This building is a perfect example of what makes our campus so beautiful because it is a traditional, out-of-a-movie college building!
01:04
The rec center and other sports related things!!!
The Rec Center plays a big part for athletic students. People come down here to play indoor basketball, or run. They hold events here on the weekends, such as DIY arts & crafts and DIY food, such as mini pizzas or milkshakes. There is also a outdoor, sand volleyball court next to the tennis court.
The College of New Jersey (TCNJ)
00:42
Dogs at tcnj!!!!
When it gets warm outside, people loves to take their puppers and woofers for walks around campus. During finals and midterms they have service dogs come to the stud for students to hang out with to relieve stress!!! If you get a house off campus, there is a chance your landlord will let you have a dog. This is definitely a video only for people that love dogs. Sorry if its a little hard to hear the wind was popping off this day.
01:25
Sports at tcnj
While we may not be known for our D3 football team, we have other sports to participate in such as female/ male soccer, swimming, cross country, track, wrestling, lacrosse, field hockey, baseball & anything else you could think of. Sports teams are very supportive of each other and become families!
The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) Allen Hall
00:44
Abe resident halls!!!!!
This is TCNJ's residence halls, Allen, Brewster, and Ely referred to as ABE.It is a small residence halls that lets the students that live here bond easily with each other. It is close to the dining hall and offers a view of the lake. Inside there is a fireplace and a grand piano!
The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) Brower Student Center
00:32
A new statue of a tcnj lion
This is a brand new LION statue, just built for TCNJ. Our mascot is a lion so this is here to represent that. It is a great new place to sit outside and meet with friends or just lay back and listen to some music. In the streetview, it is still under construction, but as you can see it is now complete!
01:30
The brower student center @ tcnj!!!
This is what we call 'The Stud' at TCNJ. It is a place to come eat, play games, and hangout with friends. During meal equiv hours (12-2) this place is sooooo busy, the lines are long.. and slow :( Throughout the rest of the day it is not so busy but there are always people in here doing something, whether it is meeting with a club or just chilling.
The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) Campus Town Retail Shops
00:58
Campus town- at tcnj
This is TCNJ's Campus Town!! I'm so sorry for forgetting that we also have INSOMNIA COOKIES here, the most delicious cookies ever. Unfortunately, you can't use meal exchange or your points here, only cash and card. However, it is still good to eat at restaurants here every once in a while to switch it up.