When it gets warm outside, people loves to take their puppers and woofers for walks around campus. During finals and midterms they have service dogs come to the stud for students to hang out with to relieve stress!!! If you get a house off campus, there is a chance your landlord will let you have a dog. This is definitely a video only for people that love dogs. Sorry if its a little hard to hear the wind was popping off this day.