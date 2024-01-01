YOU'RE WATCHING
The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) Campus
02:03
So thankful for the campus tunnels! (it's -5 degrees out)
Duluth, MN can get very cold so the campus has tunnels underground that connect most of the buildings so students can have an easier and warmer access to walk between buildings/classes.
01:59
Science center 1st floor
The first floor of the science center houses programs related to STEM or any health science related subjects (i.e. math and Health Information Management).
00:39
Student body president gives his perspective
CSS Student Body President Jason Chavez gives his perspective as a senior (in his final year) and a Latino student at a private, Catholic college.
02:26
The valley of silence
A secret gem on campus at CSS, the Valley of Silence is located in the back trails and is a great, beautiful place to relax!
00:23
Css student perspective
CSS Student Linnea M. gives her background here at CSS and why she enjoys being a student at Saint Scholastica.
02:56
Hear about the bwc and rec center
This is the BWC's main composition - containing a weight room, a group fitness room, machines, a two-level track, four courts, and a rock wall.
01:17
Tyler russell signing off
Thank you for seeing my videos and for checking out what CSS has to offer!
02:24
Tyler shows you some cool traditions on the way to the student union
The student union offers a warm, comfortable atmosphere for students to hangout and relax. It is also a pace for tabling events for fundraisers and clubs.
01:13
Tower hall main entry
There is so much history about Tower Hall, and this main entry shows a sneak peek of what it's all about.
