00:46
Check out wooster's fitness center!
Wooster's fitness center is located on the ground floor of our rec center, and features state of the art equipment. It's free for both students and faculty to use, so don't hesitate to get a workout in!
01:10
Check out wooster's academic quad
Wooster's academic quad is a central part of campus! Surrounded by the bulk of our academic buildings (and our Admissions office), it gets a lot of heavy use.
01:44
Work out at the scot center!
Wooster's Scot Center is one of the newest buildings on campus, and was recently renovated as well! Home to our volleyball, basketball, and track teams (in the winter), the Scot Center was constructed with the motto "Every Student, Every Day" in mind. That means no one team or club can monopolize any of the many spaces in the building!
00:51
The arch
The Kauke Arch is a fundamental piece of Wooster life. There are a lot of very cool traditions associated with the space - watch the video to find out what they are!
01:47
Welcome to apex!
Wooster's center for Advising, Planning, and Experiential Learning is home to a wide range of services and support systems.
01:56
Wooster's libraries
The College of Wooster has three libraries, and they each feature a variety of services. Check out the Collaborative Research Environment (CoRE) and learn about out Digital Studio and Writing Center as well!
01:09
John p. papp stadium
John P. Papp Stadiums is home to Fighting Scots football, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men's soccer, track and field and field hockey. The 4,500-seat facility features a new, all-season synthetic turf field stadium lights, as well as a state of the art track. Papp Stadium is set in a natural bowl, which means that fans sit along the hillside surrounding the field to watch the action.
00:58
Residence quad
Surrounded by Wooster's upperclassmen residence halls, the res quad is a hub of student activity. Whether just hanging out in hammocks, participating in intramural or club sports, or celebrating at Party on the Green, there are always students using it for something!
01:19
Old main café
Located on the bottom level of Kauke Hall, Old Main Café is a focal point for student life. It's a great place to grab a coffee on your way to class, snag some baked goods or salads if you're hungry, or just hang out with friends!
01:09
Social science classrooms
Kauke Hall is Wooster's largest academic building on campus. Home to our social sciences - political science, languages, history, religion, sociology, and a few more - almost every student will take courses in Kauke at some point during their time at Wooster.