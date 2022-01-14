How long do Graham Elementary and Middle School (GEMS) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 32 tour videos for Graham Elementary and Middle School (GEMS), so you can expect to spend between 96 to 160 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Graham Elementary and Middle School (GEMS) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Graham Elementary and Middle School (GEMS) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Graham Elementary and Middle School (GEMS) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Graham Elementary and Middle School (GEMS) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Columbus, OH so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Graham Elementary and Middle School (GEMS), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Columbus weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Graham Elementary and Middle School (GEMS) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Graham Elementary and Middle School (GEMS) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Graham Elementary and Middle School (GEMS) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Graham Elementary and Middle School (GEMS) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Columbus if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Graham Elementary and Middle School (GEMS) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Graham Elementary and Middle School (GEMS)?

Below is a list of every Graham Elementary and Middle School (GEMS) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Graham Elementary and Middle School (GEMS) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Graham Elementary and Middle School (GEMS) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Graham Elementary and Middle School (GEMS) students!

What is city Columbus, OH like?

Columbus is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Graham Elementary and Middle School (GEMS).

Who are the tour guides for Graham Elementary and Middle School (GEMS) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Graham Elementary and Middle School (GEMS). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Graham Elementary and Middle School (GEMS) tours:

Graham Elementary and Middle School (GEMS), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Graham Elementary and Middle School (GEMS) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Columbus and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Graham Elementary and Middle School (GEMS) in person.