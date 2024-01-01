Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

The New School Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

01:05
Work out gym
Jordan Mcpherson Campus
Gym
00:51
Parson's making center pt. 1
Jordan Mcpherson Academics
The second floor of the parsons building is entirely for students. Students go here to work on large projects usually including wood, sewing etc. Nothing is done with reservations its all first come first serve.
01:33
Lecure hall in uc
Jordan Mcpherson Academics
The basement level lecture halls.
01:08
Wood shop pt. 2 of making center
Jordan Mcpherson Academics
Other half of making center
00:48
Parsons classroom
Jordan Mcpherson Academics
Parsons classroom for the most part all look the same but in different sizes.
00:57
Color printers
Jordan Mcpherson Academics
The library in the uc only prints back & white. But the 4th floor if the uc has color pro printers.
00:37
Friends give honest opinions
Jordan Mcpherson Campus
Two friends I caught in the elevator being brutally honest about the school *side note* they still love the school
01:06
Parson's building lobby
Jordan Mcpherson Campus
Lobby of Parsons school of design. Each floor represents the different art majors. However not all your classes will be on your majors floor. They just have displays showcasing student/teacher work.
00:35
Nice couch area in uc building
Jordan Mcpherson Campus
This is a nice area I like to eat in. Especially if I get the corner part of the couch, its the best!
00:45
10th floor of parsons building
Jordan Mcpherson Academics
Resources
SHOW MORE

The New School

01:05
Work out gym
Jordan Mcpherson Campus
Gym
00:51
Parson's making center pt. 1
Jordan Mcpherson Academics
The second floor of the parsons building is entirely for students. Students go here to work on large projects usually including wood, sewing etc. Nothing is done with reservations its all first come first serve.
01:33
Lecure hall in uc
Jordan Mcpherson Academics
The basement level lecture halls.
01:08
Wood shop pt. 2 of making center
Jordan Mcpherson Academics
Other half of making center
00:48
Parsons classroom
Jordan Mcpherson Academics
Parsons classroom for the most part all look the same but in different sizes.
00:57
Color printers
Jordan Mcpherson Academics
The library in the uc only prints back & white. But the 4th floor if the uc has color pro printers.
00:37
Friends give honest opinions
Jordan Mcpherson Campus
Two friends I caught in the elevator being brutally honest about the school *side note* they still love the school
01:06
Parson's building lobby
Jordan Mcpherson Campus
Lobby of Parsons school of design. Each floor represents the different art majors. However not all your classes will be on your majors floor. They just have displays showcasing student/teacher work.
00:35
Nice couch area in uc building
Jordan Mcpherson Campus
This is a nice area I like to eat in. Especially if I get the corner part of the couch, its the best!
00:45
10th floor of parsons building
Jordan Mcpherson Academics
Resources
SHOW MORE
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved