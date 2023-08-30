Sign Up
The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 33 tour videos for The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, so you can expect to spend between 99 to 165 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and stay informed on campus life.

Where do The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Hanover, New Hampshire so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Hanover weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Hanover if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What will I see on a The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth tour?

All CampusReel tours for The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth students!

What is city Hanover, New Hampshire like?

Hanover is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.

Who are the tour guides for The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth tours:

The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Hanover and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting The Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth in person.

00:46
Truly transformative: the tuck mba
CampusReel Admin Campus
Two years. A setting unlike any other. A dedicated network for life. Transform yourself and your career with a Tuck MBA. tuck.dartmouth.edu
01:50
The tuck difference: our people
CampusReel Admin Campus
“The Tuck community shares a fundamental belief in celebrating others’ success and empowering them to pursue bold visions.”—Kakeru Tsubota T'23
01:05
The tuck mba: be here.
CampusReel Admin Campus
Our location in Hanover is a place of spectacular natural beauty. Our environment promotes reflection and full immersion in your MBA experience—and it fosters strong connections, building a community you'll have access to for life. 

Are you ready to transform yourself and your career? This is the Tuck MBA. Be here.
01:03
Student stories: meet jean rieuthavorn t'22
CampusReel Admin Campus
“Tuck has transformed me into a braver person," says T'22 Jean Rieuthavorn, who is headed for a career in technology.
00:58
Student stories: meet mikael clement t'22
CampusReel Admin Campus
“These two years have not only helped transform me as a leader but also as a person," says T'22 Mikael Clement who is headed to McKinsey after Tuck.
00:50
Student stories: meet kevin white t'22
CampusReel Admin Campus
"It was important to me that my MBA experience come with a bit of stretch—that I was going to be challenged to develop personally and professionally," says T'22 Kevin White, who is headed to Amazon after Tuck.
05:12
A day in the life of a tuckie: kakeru tsubota t’23
CampusReel Admin Campus
International Tuck student Kakeru Tsubota T'23 walks us through a typical day for him on and off campus.
01:15
Getting to know the class of 2025 at tuck launch
CampusReel Admin Campus
At the end of Tuck Launch, we caught up with Cristina Lozada T’25; Zach Price T’25; Erin Lee T’25; Jordan Swett D’19, T’25, Bridge’17; and MEM/MBA student Angela Qu T’25 to check in on their first few weeks at Tuck.
01:21
Meet francesca ferrero galván, tuck mba 2023
CampusReel Admin Campus
“One of the most important lessons I will take with me from Tuck is that passion is the ultimate driver for making things happen,” says Francesca Ferrero Galván T’23, now a consultant at BCG.

From leading the Tuck Consulting Club to planning a trek to Peru for 120 classmates, Francesca’s Tuck experience pushed her out of her comfort zone while allowing her to discover a deep sense of community. “[I] learned more about myself every single day,” she says.

Explore Francesca's Tuck pathway: https://www.tuck.dartmouth.edu/pathways/francesca-ferrero
01:09
Meet a business prof: tuck's daniel feiler
CampusReel Admin Academics
“This course was really at the intersection between analytics and human judgment,” Tuck’s Dan Feiler says of his recent Sprint course, Avoiding and Exploiting Decision Biases in the NBA.

He was drawn to basketball and the NBA because the sport mimics most corporate environments, where interdependence between people matters a lot for performance.

Learn more about Feiler’s research into the psychology of decision-making during times of uncertainty, why he is passionate about teaching, and more: https://www.tuck.dartmouth.edu/news/articles/the-quest-to-understand-and-predict-behavior

Discover Tuck's MBA elective courses: https://www.tuck.dartmouth.edu/mba/academic-experience/elective-curriculum/elective-courses
