A bus tour of Julia Tutwiler Hall
This is a riding tour of the outside of Tutwiler hall which is one of the few all girl dorms on campus. This is the traditional style which makes it the least expensive and you have to share both a bedroom and bathroom. The bathrooms are shared by at least 20-30 girls each and there are bathrooms on each floor. The elevators are also very sketchy.
