So I'm in the library and whether to take you on a little tour. So this is the second floor of gorgeous library, anyway. This is one of the louder floors because floor one's loud, too loud. Get quieter before a silent You see, we have booth studying chairs to study and authority futures. That you can use with you and your friends, I'll take you over here. There's a little computer lab trying to be pretty quiet. Since we are in a library, here's an example of one of the study rooms that's open right now Ho. As you can see, there is the TV right here that you can plug up to and everybody can watch or look at like a power point or a video you need to watch for class. Tanaka Peter's, innit? And so more places to study at. Obviously, um, when you printing stuff, believe it's ten cents a page and I'm gonna take you back, Here's another little study area.