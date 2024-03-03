The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So I think that's it for this, uh, campus tour of the University of Alabama. I hope you enjoyed seeing this beautiful, Came past through my eyes through the eyes of my friends and peers. To give you one last piece of advice before I go, I think if if I had to choose something for somebody to have told me last year before I came into college, I would have wanted to hear that it's okay to embrace change. It's okay because changes happen, and this changes your good. So you have to be ready because college is nothing like high school. A lot of my friends were just shocked at how different it was here. It's a good different, so just be ready for that. Just know that your life is about change as you know it and keep your grades up. Mr. Like me and a few of my friends kind of started to do towards the end, we got a little lazy kind of didn't try as hard as we could have, so just come and strong. Finish your first semester at college strong and just be ready for the rest here college career.