The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I mean, it's in between most the academic buildings, so people are always welcome back and forth to and from their classes. You see a lot of people here, especially on game day. Uh, this squad fills up with tents filled up with computers. I mean, this place get a sweet little miss, the whole police, a lot of it. The grass tornado because there was so many people just out here having a good time partying on them. It's really beautiful to have taken a lot of pictures of trees in home, so I really like the quad huge.