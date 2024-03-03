Cameron talks about the excessive walking at Alabama
It's one thing you're gonna learn to do when you come to Alabama, you're gonna learn to love to walk. It's not too busy, but boy, you put on some miles usually average around four five a day, so just be prepared to do a lot of walking.