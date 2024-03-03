The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

This time, I'm going to show you downstairs, because in the previous video, I showed you upstairs, so there's a lot of interesting things down here. So this is when you open the doors have to be quiet because it's the library. They're closed right now, but usually they're open the thing that is close because it's Friday night, so But I'll take you through here tables to eat at there's drinks you can buy, snap now they're here. More computers and at every library, it's a vending machine full of school supplies.