Okay, so I just walked into the dining hall, so I'm gonna be a little tour. A ton of chairs is also more room upstairs you see over there. It looks like spaghetti, but there's tons of food. Salad bar and outside you can sit outside and eat if you want. No lakeside like side because I'm in, like, side dining right now. They have ah station where you can pick what you want. Put it in a little box, and, um, the chef cooks it right there for you. So now I'm taking you upstairs, which upstairs there are two different things. It's like Mexican food and stuff like that, and you can use your dining hall swipes for that.