Meet Cameron! And get ready to experience UAlabama, through his eyes
Hi Guys I am Cameron, I will be your tour guide inside the Campus of University of Alabama.
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
Greenwood and I will be your tour guide for the Michelle Obama. I'm a journalism and creative media major here. I'm from Connecticut, Junior and honestly, universality was like learning my favorite place on earth. I love coming back here every year, so let's get ready.