The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Okay, so I'm gonna give you a tour of the new freshmen dorms. These are the newest storms on campus and their their traditional style, but kind of like kind of like a little better than traditional because each room has its own bathroom in it. It's not where, uh, there's community bathrooms or anything like that. All girls on this floor, and each room has its own bathroom. It's kind of small, so there could potentially be fights about that. As you can see, it's really secure because you have to have a card to get into right here. You know? See, there's one more thing I have to show you about this story. These couches air So comfortable, by the way, I laid on one the other day and I could just fall asleep. Here is a little study room where me and my friend are about to study.