The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

My channel today I'm here and we're doing the cute video that you told you guys we were gonna do, like forever ago and ask you all to ask me questions in the comments and Seagram G m's. Then we did like the little ask me a question box on Instagram. Are us all down here doing to introduce yourself? Hi. I'm Caitlin, and I'm so glad to be on TV Channel. You know Gracie O'Connor, which I kind of thought was really funny. Someone asked that because But she is a youtuber here at Alabama. Do you? No. No, I didn't think you'd ever moved with. Okay, the next question really doesn't plot to us. Neither of us went here in the fall of snow? No. Also, like, it's a long process. Since a transfer like you and yeah, yeah, I don't get it. Then we got this question, like, three or four times and it does anyone treat you differently because you see obeyed and didn't go there? No, no, not at all. Like, we're like Like they're little babies like Well, yeah, new babies. Then I studied abroad last fall, and then kind of when I was there, I realized I wanted to change my major Thio Sports Broadcasting, which is news media here, and decided to come here because with a better place. Thio So kind of say my what Did you come here as a freshman? And then I was like, I don't think I really want to go seven hours away like the first time I move away from home and I got in the cheerleading you for, like, a hot second. If I want to transfer later than I will every single day After that I was like, I want to go to him like and then I changed my major to to the same thing. I don't really regret waiting because I like it worked out better. I do wonder what it would have been like to go here like it would have been really wild. So I wonder if I would have moved from hunting and wanted to know that Well, here's your favorite Bama football players. I mean, I'm really haven't experience game days or anything yet, so I'm super excited for that. I know I didn't know it was horrors, but Buster that, like, I was actually interested in what I was being taught. Yeah, I have experienced game day because I came down for games before, so I know that's gonna be like, my favorite part as a student. What is your favorite event you did in your story so far? Jason actually did Black back. Or a C D. C was actually, like, really fun. Like for me, I really don't like kids that much. Yeah, I was just struggling so much because, like, I don't know, I was not used to balancing, you know, a lot of hard work. Every son thinks cheering the monde, also reporting them i e. Most embarrassing moment together. Do you know any football players? I I feel like every YouTube or Alabama gets this question. So I feel like when you don't go here and even when you do go here. They are, like, idolized, like they're looked at like friggin Dustin neighbor, like someone really famous like like, they're actually just really normal people. You're like, before you got here like, Oh, my God. Like you got here, you're just like, Oh, okay. Hell of our favorite thing about being in a sorority. Definitely the people, first of all, like I think my favorite thing is like the events, but especially the people, because it's like your sisters, no matter what. Actually, at my previous college, they didn't have Alfie. Then I didn't end up rushing anyway, So when I got here and I wanted to go through it, I just met some really nice girls and just the right fit from getting I got literally same. I wasn't gonna do recruitment old, and then I was like, Wait like, I don't know anyone here how to make friends. Let me There was doubt that match, huh? I feel like I think you're pretty, like, strict with what you need to know. What's your favorite? Maybe it was your favorite thing about that. We're out of questions, so that didn't take half assed long. Don't forget to go over to her to know and click the subscriber. If you're new here, then click Subscribe button on my Channel two against video Thumbs up if you liked it and I was Mack's video, probably on a new laptop with a new editing.