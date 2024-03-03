The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I just came out of here because I just had a sustained dialogue class, which is all about just talking about issues and being open to other people's opinions and just sitting down actually colored during it to to break the tension. This is the Alabama quad. This is where all the tailgating on game day happens. Gorgas library, which I showed you in the previous video. That is a typical what's the word I'm looking for? First landmark of Alabama, like everybody knows what it is. Every so often throughout the day at chimes, I think maybe every hour Honestly, uh, but that's kind of you see that bus in the distance way over there. There are a lot of them on campus to take you where you need to go. Right over there is the Arts and sciences building that's behind those trees. That's where I go to get my mentoring done and goes to my count sort of pick my classes and stuff. As you can see, there's tons of people walking on the quad right now, probably getting out of class, and we've got a biker right there. Yeah, if you can see a little white house over there, that's the president's house and sorority rose just right over there past any time. If you can see, I'll try to get a little closer. I can't really see because the sun's kind of blocking it, making it hard, too. We've got the backside of a million gale gorgeous library right here. There's seven times again, all right, until the next video.