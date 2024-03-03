Tutwiler all girls residence hall
This is Tutwiler residence hall for girls, the oldest all girl residence hall on campus. This dorm is traditional style which means there are two bathrooms on each floor for everyone to use. Community bathrooms aren't very fun but it is the most cheap dorm style for this very reason.
