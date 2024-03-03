The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I'll be happy to answer that for you, but I get a lot of questions from some of you guys that are gonna be in college next year. Three years ago, when I was a senior and applied to colleges where I plot where I got accepted, denied how I chose which college to go to things that you should think about before you pick little stuff like that that you might not be considering right now because that's actually gonna be super important when you go to choose your college, because that's gonna be where you spend your next 42 possibly more years if you go on to grad school and that you want to be happy. I just want to give you guys my vice on it and kind of take you through my experience and it's gonna be literally all over the place because I have no idea how where I want to start, what I want to get into over where I want to finish. I think we're in the Tom right now where if your seniors or maybe even juniors, if you're ahead of the game where you're applying to colleges because I know that I applied September October November is when I was applying to colleges. Maybe I didn't apply to University of Florida, but I think I wanted to because I always wanted to live in Florida. If you're from Kentucky, you know these schools. If you're not from you, look, you probably don't know all of them. We went to Union College, University of the Cumberland's Ta your UK affluent somewhere else? Maybe not. We went to those schools and of course, everybody and our little SR heads was like, Oh, we're all going to UK. So I don't know what after that visit that changed my mind and I was like, Oh, you k all the way Baby, I think It's just because I was influenced by the people around me and everyone was talking about UK and literally my whole life. I don't want to go to UK. I don't like you, K. I don't I don't want to go there But after we went on that visit, I was like, I'm going to use that So I applied had not applied for UK yet. They're from my hometown and I knew everybody on the Chilean team, and at the time I knew I wanted to go to a college where I knew people like I wanted to come in already known people. I don't know what that was important to me, but it was. I don't know where I was, but my mom takes me to look your letters here from you can. The declined letter, I guess whatever the non acceptance letter that I got from UK wasn't for undergrad, but it was for that program that iPod for on accident Later, I got my acceptance letter to UK. So I got accepted to all three colleges that were my top. I don't know why my brain was like this like scholarships like, I just I don't know, I kind of assumed like to get a scholarship. It got me accepted into the three colleges that I wanted to go to. I don't know how to know what my house cozy pair was. If you're trying to get into Harvard or you know a smaller school really gonna have to try harder, let Clemson. If I would applaud, I don't think I would've got accepted because I know their standards are a little bit hard moving on. So if that's you, don't let anybody, anybody influence you except for you, because I think I listen to my friends, to him, to my mom, to everyone that wanted me to stay here more than I listen to myself because I knew I wanted to leave, but because other people were staying or other people wanted me to stay, I think that's weighed me more towards staying. I never once took an official visit to the university of album, uh, regret that, like so much I regret it because I know, if I would have done that, I would have went there. It's kind of important to know, like, what's around you, not even just in the school, but like in the city, you need to know what kind of what you're looking for. If you're looking for a sports school, you have a need to know, like what you're looking for in a school, and then you need to visit them so you can see, like, if you're gonna get what you're looking for. Know what you want to make a list, I guess, is what I'm trying to say. Okay, well, I know I don't want to know anybody at the college that I'm going to, so I'm probably gonna go out of state 12 hours away. Or you can say I know that I want to know a lot of people that I'm going to say. You're probably gonna go to a smaller college that's closer to home for E K u. Like I said, I knew I knew a lot of people there, and there were a lot of people going from my hometown with me, freshman year at the time. They're like I kind of hate knowing that many people in college It sounds very weird, but it's just I don't know. I want to go to UK and want to go there because I never want together. I thought, you know, if it's terrible if I hate it, I can always transfer to Alabama next year and I didn't hate it, so I didn't leave. It's smaller and I confined my classes and I know people, and I never once really thought to look around Richmond as a place. I really wish I would have done that because I don't like and I'm not saying I know a lot of you guys that was gravity are going to hear you. I'm not saying that it's a bad school or a bad place, but it doesn't fit exactly what I was looking for in a college, and it doesn't fit what I'm looking for after college. Still like, I know I'm gonna leave after college. I'm not saying I like Tuscaloosa or Love Tuscaloosa either, and I don't know that there's much of a difference in between the places so definitely wouldn't move to test clothes. If you're worried about living in a bad dorm and you just think it's gonna ruin your college experience, take it from me like it's definitely not. Okay, I don't know if I've said everything I wanted to say, but I kind of got to just across and maybe, maybe not. I've been like a little, little, little little, like, trying to, like, get my point across as fast as I can because I wanted to, like, make video to help you guys. It's not been very like fun to watch, probably because I've just been talking like super fast, super serious Bones Video's gonna be long and I know what to get my point across. Leave any questions you have about college dumb below in the comment.