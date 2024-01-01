YOU'RE WATCHING
The University of Tampa (UT) Dining & Food
01:19
Over the bridge and into downtown tampa
All it takes is a five-minute walk to be in the heart of downtown Tampa. Lily discusses the different things to do in downtown and brings you along on her night out in the city.
02:17
Meal plans
Luckily, meal plans at UT are pretty straightforward. The two main elements to all meal plans here are meal swipes and "Spartan Dollars". While meal plans are simple, choosing one may be more difficult. Before you choose one, make sure you understand the difference.