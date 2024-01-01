Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

The University of Tampa (UT) Dining & Food

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dining & Food Reviews

01:19
Over the bridge and into downtown tampa
Lily Wiggle Food
All it takes is a five-minute walk to be in the heart of downtown Tampa. Lily discusses the different things to do in downtown and brings you along on her night out in the city.
03:10
Meal plans
Holly Myers Food
Our meal plans are pretty diverse to fit the different needs of every student!
03:14
Dining at ut
Lily Wiggle Food
Lily discusses the dining options at UT and gives a tour of the dining hall.
02:17
Meal plans
Lily Wiggle Food
Luckily, meal plans at UT are pretty straightforward. The two main elements to all meal plans here are meal swipes and "Spartan Dollars". While meal plans are simple, choosing one may be more difficult. Before you choose one, make sure you understand the difference.
04:41
Morsani and vaughn dining
Holly Myers Food
Vaughn and Morsani are our two dining halls on campus! Both offer a good variety of different foods.

The University of Tampa (UT) Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park

01:19
Over the bridge and into downtown tampa
Lily Wiggle Food
All it takes is a five-minute walk to be in the heart of downtown Tampa. Lily discusses the different things to do in downtown and brings you along on her night out in the city.

The University of Tampa (UT) Frank and Carol Morsani Hall

04:41
Morsani and vaughn dining
Holly Myers Food
Vaughn and Morsani are our two dining halls on campus! Both offer a good variety of different foods.

The University of Tampa (UT) Smiley Hall

02:17
Meal plans
Lily Wiggle Food
Luckily, meal plans at UT are pretty straightforward. The two main elements to all meal plans here are meal swipes and "Spartan Dollars". While meal plans are simple, choosing one may be more difficult. Before you choose one, make sure you understand the difference.

The University of Tampa (UT) Vaughn Center

03:10
Meal plans
Holly Myers Food
Our meal plans are pretty diverse to fit the different needs of every student!
03:14
Dining at ut
Lily Wiggle Food
Lily discusses the dining options at UT and gives a tour of the dining hall.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved