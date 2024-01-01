YOU'RE WATCHING
The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) Campus
16:40
Life of a broadcast student: ut arlington college of liberal arts
Come along as I journey through the day at UT Arlington! Hosted a radio show for the first time!
06:38
College vlog #8 | first week of spring semester (ut arlington)
The first week of spring semester! It all goes by so fast. Follow me around and gain the perspective of a typical day for me at the University of Texas at Arlington! I am an Exercise Science (Kinesiology) Major!
04:05
Come to class with me at ut arlington!
Do you like physics? Well you're in luck! I vlogged a day in my physics lab at UTA!
10:13
College vlog #9 | rap battle in class at ut arlington!
Follow me around and gain the perspective of a typical day for me at the University of Texas at Arlington! I am an Exercise Science (Kinesiology) Major! In this video we had a rap battle in my Anatomy and Physiology II class, lol!
07:16
College vlog #2! university of texas at arlington!
Follow me around and gain the perspective of a typical day for me at the University of Texas at Arlington!
