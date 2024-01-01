YOU'RE WATCHING
The University of Texas at Austin (UT) Campus
Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content
Trending Now
All Campus Reviews
01:00
Sanger learning center
The Sanger Learning Center is where some students come to study and get tutoring! You go and schedule appointments and they’ll have someone to help you out with whatever you need! Located in Jester Center 3rd floor!
04:04
First day of 8 am class at the university of texas at austin
I had my first day of class spring semester and it was my first ever 8 am class and honestly, I can feel myself becoming a morning person. I absolutely love my school, #UTaustin and being a photographer for The Daily Texan, our school's publication.
04:16
First day of school vlog the university of texas at austin
First day of Junior year at The University of Texas at Austin. I was a transfer student last year, so this is the VLOG of my first day as a transfer student here at UT Austin.
06:08
Gregory gym
Gregory Gym is the closest recreational center to Jester West, You can get inside with your UT ID and hang out until 1AM except on weekends where closes at 10PM. You can always find pick up games for basketball and volleyball in here throughout the week. The weekends is better for late night pick up games because there's no school the next day
03:13
Food trucks and target!
As I walk to Pluckers, I'll take you by few food trucks you'll see around campus and by the local target!
06:47
Ride with me to class!
Ride with me on my longboard while I show you Speedway and my "walk" to class!
00:38
Tour of the pcl pt.1
The Perry–Castañeda Library is the main central library of the University of Texas at Austin and one of the main places to study on campus!
05:35
Amanda - the university of texas at austin
In this video Amanda Jewell talks about how COVID has affected her college experience at UT Austin. She gives advice to applicants and students on how to navigate this new normal, stay motivated, and so much more!
The University of Texas at Austin (UT) Belo Center for New Media
04:04
First day of 8 am class at the university of texas at austin
I had my first day of class spring semester and it was my first ever 8 am class and honestly, I can feel myself becoming a morning person. I absolutely love my school, #UTaustin and being a photographer for The Daily Texan, our school's publication.
04:16
First day of school vlog the university of texas at austin
First day of Junior year at The University of Texas at Austin. I was a transfer student last year, so this is the VLOG of my first day as a transfer student here at UT Austin.
The University of Texas at Austin (UT) B. Iden Payne Theatre
The University of Texas at Austin (UT) F.L. Winship Drama Bldg. (WIN)
06:47
Ride with me to class!
Ride with me on my longboard while I show you Speedway and my "walk" to class!