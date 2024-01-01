Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

The University of Texas at Austin (UT) Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

01:00
Sanger learning center
Academics
The Sanger Learning Center is where some students come to study and get tutoring! You go and schedule appointments and they’ll have someone to help you out with whatever you need! Located in Jester Center 3rd floor!
04:04
First day of 8 am class at the university of texas at austin
Amanda Jewell Campus
I had my first day of class spring semester and it was my first ever 8 am class and honestly, I can feel myself becoming a morning person. I absolutely love my school, #UTaustin and being a photographer for The Daily Texan, our school's publication.
04:16
First day of school vlog the university of texas at austin
Amanda Jewell Campus
First day of Junior year at The University of Texas at Austin. I was a transfer student last year, so this is the VLOG of my first day as a transfer student here at UT Austin.
06:08
Gregory gym
Gregory Gym is the closest recreational center to Jester West, You can get inside with your UT ID and hang out until 1AM except on weekends where closes at 10PM. You can always find pick up games for basketball and volleyball in here throughout the week. The weekends is better for late night pick up games because there's no school the next day
03:13
Food trucks and target!
As I walk to Pluckers, I'll take you by few food trucks you'll see around campus and by the local target!
06:47
Ride with me to class!
Academics
Ride with me on my longboard while I show you Speedway and my "walk" to class!
00:38
Tour of the pcl pt.1
Campus
The Perry–Castañeda Library is the main central library of the University of Texas at Austin and one of the main places to study on campus!
05:35
Amanda - the university of texas at austin
Amanda Jewell Campus
In this video Amanda Jewell talks about how COVID has affected her college experience at UT Austin. She gives advice to applicants and students on how to navigate this new normal, stay motivated, and so much more!
04:02
More of winship theatre building!
Campus
A tour of the UT Theatre and Dance Department!
00:36
The eyes of texas! (game day)
The Eyes of Texas is the anthem of UT! Horns Up!
SHOW MORE

The University of Texas at Austin (UT) Belo Center for New Media

04:04
First day of 8 am class at the university of texas at austin
Amanda Jewell Campus
I had my first day of class spring semester and it was my first ever 8 am class and honestly, I can feel myself becoming a morning person. I absolutely love my school, #UTaustin and being a photographer for The Daily Texan, our school's publication.
04:16
First day of school vlog the university of texas at austin
Amanda Jewell Campus
First day of Junior year at The University of Texas at Austin. I was a transfer student last year, so this is the VLOG of my first day as a transfer student here at UT Austin.
05:35
Amanda - the university of texas at austin
Amanda Jewell Campus
In this video Amanda Jewell talks about how COVID has affected her college experience at UT Austin. She gives advice to applicants and students on how to navigate this new normal, stay motivated, and so much more!

The University of Texas at Austin (UT) B. Iden Payne Theatre

03:25
Tour of ut's payne theatre
Campus
The B. Iden Payne Theatre is a 475-seat venue for UT theater & dance productions.

The University of Texas at Austin (UT) F.L. Winship Drama Bldg. (WIN)

06:47
Ride with me to class!
Academics
Ride with me on my longboard while I show you Speedway and my "walk" to class!
04:02
More of winship theatre building!
Campus
A tour of the UT Theatre and Dance Department!
00:30
Class time!
Academics
See me actively avoid work! Kidding, This is media production shop class where I do hands-on work on plays here at UT!

The University of Texas at Austin (UT) Frank C Erwin Special Events Center

00:36
The eyes of texas! (game day)
The Eyes of Texas is the anthem of UT! Horns Up!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved