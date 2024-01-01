Sign Up
05:40
College tour vlog
Maya Hill Campus
In this video, I toured different college campuses during spring break! I give you an inside look at different college campuses including the University of Maryland College Park and Towson University!
14:50
College week in my life
Maya Hill Campus
In this video, I give you an inside look at a typical college week in my life from classes, a snow day, and hanging with friends!
07:04
Come walk to class with kelsey
Campus
In this video Kelsey gives us a little glance into one of her classes here in Towson and also a walk towards the CLA building
10:12
College move in vlog!
Maya Hill Campus
The day that I look forward to every year is move in day! Move in day was such an exciting day full of so many different emotions! In this video, you will see me leave my home town in New Jersey and travel all the way to Towson University to start my freshman year of college! I hope you enjoy!
00:46
Taking the shuttle to class
Campus
Here at Towson, everything on campus is within walking distance, but sometimes you really just do not feel like walking. We have two on campus shuttle routes that will take you around campus. That's how I get to class sometimes. We also have a ton of off-campus shuttles to use. None of them cost anything extra; they are all included in the tuition.

