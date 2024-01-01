Sign Up
Tufts University Campus

All Campus Reviews

00:59
President's lawn
Campus
Just a quick take on the President's lawn, one of the best perks of living on a hill. A great place to study, sled, picnic, and roll!
01:22
Campus center pt1
Campus
I show you around the first floor of the campus center. By the way, Pool and Ping Pong technically cost money, but it's like $1 per hour and you can pay with jumbocash, which comes with your meal plan.
00:13
Scanning room
Campus
A short look inside the scanning room in the library, where you can scan books and sheets free of charge.
01:17
Painting the cannon
Tufts has an interesting tradition surrounding its paint crusted cannon.
01:59
Welcome to pearson hall
Academics
We take a look around Pearson Hall, a place primarily for chemistry lectures, but also used for other large classes like math classes. Also, sliding chalkboards and lecture-pranks.
02:00
Welcome to ellis oval and learn about sports at tufts
Ellis Oval is where most of the sporting events happen on campus, from track races, to football and soccer games, to just regular ol' exercising.
00:43
Camping under the cannon
It was a cold night, and a little rainy too, but I guarded it all the way through to dawn!
01:31
Take a tour of tisch library
Academics
Tisch Library is the main and largest library at Tufts. It features a cafe, lots and lots of books, and research centers equipped with tutors!
00:13
Manuscripts and special collections
Campus
Tisch has some interesting books and historical records locked away.
00:30
Tisch library pt4
Campus
A look inside the Tower cafe, where you can hang out, chat, relax, and read books. Also features a convenient phone charging station.
Tufts University

00:52
Cohen auditourium
Campus
I give a tour of our biggest auditorium! Also where I once did a hip-hop dance.

Tufts University Aidekman Arts Center

00:33
Aidekman arts center
Campus
I preset, the Aidekman Art's Center! The spot on campus for seeing performances, dances, galleries, and hosting events.

Tufts University Barnum Hall

04:30
On being a female biochem major at tufts
Academics
Student and biochem major Kinsey Drake answers some questions about her Tufts experience.

Tufts University Braker Hall

00:48
Top of memorial stairs
Campus
I describe the buildings and area around the top of the Memorial Stairs and the sorts of classes I've had in them. The Economics Hall is called Braker Hall.
