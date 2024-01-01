YOU'RE WATCHING
Tufts University Campus
00:59
President's lawn
Just a quick take on the President's lawn, one of the best perks of living on a hill. A great place to study, sled, picnic, and roll!
01:22
Campus center pt1
I show you around the first floor of the campus center. By the way, Pool and Ping Pong technically cost money, but it's like $1 per hour and you can pay with jumbocash, which comes with your meal plan.
00:13
Scanning room
A short look inside the scanning room in the library, where you can scan books and sheets free of charge.
01:59
Welcome to pearson hall
We take a look around Pearson Hall, a place primarily for chemistry lectures, but also used for other large classes like math classes. Also, sliding chalkboards and lecture-pranks.
02:00
Welcome to ellis oval and learn about sports at tufts
Ellis Oval is where most of the sporting events happen on campus, from track races, to football and soccer games, to just regular ol' exercising.
00:43
Camping under the cannon
It was a cold night, and a little rainy too, but I guarded it all the way through to dawn!
01:31
Take a tour of tisch library
Tisch Library is the main and largest library at Tufts. It features a cafe, lots and lots of books, and research centers equipped with tutors!
00:13
Manuscripts and special collections
Tisch has some interesting books and historical records locked away.