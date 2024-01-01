Sign Up
Tufts University Dining & Food

00:23
Dewick dessert
Food
Just a little blurb showing off the delicious dessert I got. Other top-notch desserts you will be lucky to have in Dewick: Oreo cream pie, Carrot cake, Canolis, Chocolate Eclairs, Chocolate Brownies, Lemon Meringue Pie. On Fridays we have ice cream sundaes and on Sundays we have ice cream sundaes. We have also had a chocolate fountain with treats twice so far this year. Mmmm fattening, gotta get that freshman 15. ;)
01:01
Dewick seating
Food
I show you all the seats at Dewick. Normally it would be far more packed and rowdy, but I filmed at odd hours and the whole weekend I was filming was pretty weak as far as Dewick-rowdiness goes. Anyways, lots of great spots to hang out with friends, and a couple nooks for people to study while charging laptops.
02:25
Take a tour of dewick
Food
Dewick also has fair trade tea from Teatulia, and fair trade coffee from Sun. The coffee is okay, and pretty good if you don't drink it black, the tea is pretty great and underrated. Personally I like to mix the tea with some agave nectar (we have lots of fancy sweeteners), and some lemon juice by the salad bar to make lemonade-iced-tea. There are also panini presses btw.
02:30
Check out dewick dining hall at tufts
Food
Dewick Dining Hall is the largest on campus dining hall that offers a vast selection of varieties and caters to all needs.
02:26
Take a tour of davis square
Food
Davis Square is where people go out for coffee and bars and generally hang off campus.
01:39
Kosher deli
Food
A quick take on the Kosher Deli, a nice place to get a sandwich, or exploit the meal system to get an extra serving. (The name is Pax Et Lox btw, a play on words of Pax Et Lux, our school motto. A student submitted the name once to a naming contest). Unfortunately it is closed on weekends.
00:43
Carm dining hall
Food
We talk about the great dining hall feud that has gone on for decades between the uphill students and downhill students. Also, a quick overview of what makes them different.
00:10
Window seats!!!
Food
I describe my favorite nook in Carmichael Dining Hall.
01:15
Carm food
Food
I show you inside Carm and the lunch for the day! (Keep in mind, dinner usually has better variety, and I think this lunch in particular was a little sub-par :(.

