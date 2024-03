The rewarding academic experiences. A warm and welcoming community like no other. Students in the College of Letters and Science share what makes their college experience unique, and how UC Davis became a home away from home.



Website: https://lettersandscience.ucdavis.edu

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ucdlands

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ucdavis.ls



Video produced by Dominic Dal Porto (Cinema & Digital Media, '22).