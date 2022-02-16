Sign Up
University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science campus by taking you around Davis. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science and Davis during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:56
Majors in a minute: cinema and digital media
Becky Oskin Academics
Dominic Dal Porto, a third-year cinema and digital media major, shares how he is pursuing a career in filmmaking through his coursework, internships, and even traveling abroad with a research team to study and document coffee production. The Department of Cinema and Digital Media has a vast range of programs of study, and yet it's only one of many departments within the UC Davis College of Letters and Science.
01:15
Majors in a minute: history
Becky Oskin Academics
Dhanya Indraganti, a third-year history and anthropology double major, shares how the history major at UC Davis has opened her eyes to the ideas, people and events of the past, while also enlightening her on the ideas of today.
01:23
Majors in a minute: geology
Becky Oskin Academics
"Geology is all about discovering how the processes happening on Earth work together," says senior Eleana Brumage. In this video, she shares how her research experience alongside faculty in the UC Davis Department of Geology led to her presenting at a national conference.
01:20
Majors in a minute: african american and african studies
Becky Oskin Academics
Psychology and African American and African Studies (AAAS) double major La'Nae Jackson shares what her favorite class is in the AAAS major and how it spoke to her personally.
03:00
Inside the college of letters and science
Becky Oskin Campus
The rewarding academic experiences. A warm and welcoming community like no other. Students in the College of Letters and Science share what makes their college experience unique, and how UC Davis became a home away from home.

Website: https://lettersandscience.ucdavis.edu 
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ucdlands 
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ucdavis.ls

Video produced by Dominic Dal Porto (Cinema & Digital Media, '22).
01:22
My psychology major experience at uc davis college of letters and science with kaitie
Demo Account Campus
My Psychology Major at UC Davis College of Letters and Science with Kaitie
01:25
Meet kristen, a communication major at uc davis college of letters and science
Demo Account Interview
Meet Kristen, a Communications Student at UC Davis College of Letters and Science
01:03
Campus, campus life, student care: 3 reasons why i love uc davis college of letters and science
Demo Account Campus
Campus, Campus Life, Student Care: 3 Reasons Why I Love UC Davis College of Letters and Science
01:12
College town feel, beautiful campus: why kaitie chose uc davis
Demo Account Academics
Meet Kaitie, a Psychology Major at UC Davis
01:30
Meet simran, a political science student at uc davis college of letters and science
Demo Account Interview
Meet Simran, a Political Science Student at UC Davis College of Letters and Science
