University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 11 tour videos for University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science, so you can expect to spend between 33 to 55 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Davis, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Davis weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Davis if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science?

Below is a list of every University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science students!

What is city Davis, CA like?

Davis is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science.

Who are the tour guides for University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science tours:

University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Davis and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of California, Davis - College of Letters and Science in person.

00:56
Majors in a minute: cinema and digital media
Becky Oskin Academics
Dominic Dal Porto, a third-year cinema and digital media major, shares how he is pursuing a career in filmmaking through his coursework, internships, and even traveling abroad with a research team to study and document coffee production. The Department of Cinema and Digital Media has a vast range of programs of study, and yet it's only one of many departments within the UC Davis College of Letters and Science.
01:15
Majors in a minute: history
Becky Oskin Academics
Dhanya Indraganti, a third-year history and anthropology double major, shares how the history major at UC Davis has opened her eyes to the ideas, people and events of the past, while also enlightening her on the ideas of today.
01:23
Majors in a minute: geology
Becky Oskin Academics
"Geology is all about discovering how the processes happening on Earth work together," says senior Eleana Brumage. In this video, she shares how her research experience alongside faculty in the UC Davis Department of Geology led to her presenting at a national conference.
01:20
Majors in a minute: african american and african studies
Becky Oskin Academics
Psychology and African American and African Studies (AAAS) double major La'Nae Jackson shares what her favorite class is in the AAAS major and how it spoke to her personally.
03:00
Inside the college of letters and science
Becky Oskin Campus
The rewarding academic experiences. A warm and welcoming community like no other. Students in the College of Letters and Science share what makes their college experience unique, and how UC Davis became a home away from home.

Website: https://lettersandscience.ucdavis.edu 
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ucdlands 
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ucdavis.ls

Video produced by Dominic Dal Porto (Cinema & Digital Media, '22).
01:22
My psychology major experience at uc davis college of letters and science with kaitie
Demo Account Campus
My Psychology Major at UC Davis College of Letters and Science with Kaitie
01:25
Meet kristen, a communication major at uc davis college of letters and science
Demo Account Interview
Meet Kristen, a Communications Student at UC Davis College of Letters and Science
01:03
Campus, campus life, student care: 3 reasons why i love uc davis college of letters and science
Demo Account Campus
Campus, Campus Life, Student Care: 3 Reasons Why I Love UC Davis College of Letters and Science
01:12
College town feel, beautiful campus: why kaitie chose uc davis
Demo Account Academics
Meet Kaitie, a Psychology Major at UC Davis
01:30
Meet simran, a political science student at uc davis college of letters and science
Demo Account Interview
Meet Simran, a Political Science Student at UC Davis College of Letters and Science
