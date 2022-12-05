Sign Up
UCI Paul Merage School of Business Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do UCI Paul Merage School of Business tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 7 tour videos for UCI Paul Merage School of Business, so you can expect to spend between 21 to 35 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of UCI Paul Merage School of Business and stay informed on campus life.

Where do UCI Paul Merage School of Business tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your UCI Paul Merage School of Business tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring UCI Paul Merage School of Business in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Irvine, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at UCI Paul Merage School of Business, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Irvine weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The UCI Paul Merage School of Business website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do UCI Paul Merage School of Business tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of UCI Paul Merage School of Business starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because UCI Paul Merage School of Business students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Irvine if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the UCI Paul Merage School of Business admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at UCI Paul Merage School of Business?

Below is a list of every UCI Paul Merage School of Business building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a UCI Paul Merage School of Business tour?

All CampusReel tours for UCI Paul Merage School of Business include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see UCI Paul Merage School of Business students!

What is city Irvine, CA like?

Irvine is listed as Unknown. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at UCI Paul Merage School of Business.

Who are the tour guides for UCI Paul Merage School of Business on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at UCI Paul Merage School of Business. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of UCI Paul Merage School of Business tours:

UCI Paul Merage School of Business, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if UCI Paul Merage School of Business is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Irvine and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting UCI Paul Merage School of Business in person.

