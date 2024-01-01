What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, % of freshman live on campus at UCI Paul Merage School of Business?

What type of housing does UCI Paul Merage School of Business provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at UCI Paul Merage School of Business, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation Co-ed Dorms - Women's Dorms - Men's Dorms - Sorority Housing - Fraternity Housing - Single-student Apartments - Married Student Apartments - Special Houses for Disable Students - Special Houses for International Students - Cooperative Houses - Other Housing Type -

What are the dorms like at UCI Paul Merage School of Business?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, UCI Paul Merage School of Business dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of UCI Paul Merage School of Business, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make UCI Paul Merage School of Business feel like home!

What are the dimensions of UCI Paul Merage School of Business dorm rooms?

The UCI Paul Merage School of Business dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of UCI Paul Merage School of Business on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and UCI Paul Merage School of Business likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.