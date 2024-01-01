UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School
2024 UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, % of freshman live on campus at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School?
What type of housing does UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|-
|Women's Dorms
|-
|Men's Dorms
|-
|Sorority Housing
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|-
|Other Housing Type
|-
What are the dorms like at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School feel like home!
- UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School Dorm at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School
- Kenan Conference Center Dorm at UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School
What are the dimensions of UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School dorm rooms?
The UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.