YOU'RE WATCHING

University at Buffalo (UB) Campus

08:05
University at buffalo campus tour| back to school 2019
Rebekah Reid Campus
* WATCH IN HD* Hey fam! Welcome to the next video in my back to school series! I wanted to switch my content up a bit and give you guys a tour of my college campus. If you enjoy it be sure to stay tuned for more college content coming soon! ................................................................................. Stressless by JemMusic: https://youtu.be/iW8c-uGa2Yg ................................................................................. Instagram: rebekahavreid Snapchat: bekahreid Website: https://sites.google.com/view/rebekah-reid/home Business Contact: bekahreid20@gmail.com
03:49
Next stop, the baird point!
Campus
Baird Point is UB's most monumental and unique structure which stands out from a great distance. I often go there when i wish to be with myself or to just watch a beautiful sunset and click some lovely pictures.
01:04
Shubh shows you around nsc and takes you to his last class for the day, geology class
Academics
One of the most important academic buildings at UB is the Natural Sciences Complex (NSC). Most core science and math classes take place here and some classes are huge enough to accommodate close to 300 students. My geology class takes place in one of the largest classrooms.
00:58
Next up, the ub bull!
Campus
The Bull is another important structure to know at UB. If you're just a group of friends or a part of a fraternity you can go and paint it whatever you wish at any point of the day which is really cool. Frats often advertise themselves by painting their symbols.
12:34
First day of college (sophomore): college day in my life| university at buffalo
Rebekah Reid Campus
Hey fam! I was so excited for the first day of classes so I decided to film this vlog for you guys! I am currently an Accounting major at the University at Buffalo and I’m finishing my Sophomore year this fall. I had quite a busy day so I hope you all enjoy this video and stay tuned to my channel for more college content! Thanks for watching! ............................................................................................... Facebook: https://goo.gl/NvMj3v Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rebekahavreid/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/RebekahAVReid Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/bekahreid Reid Within-The Rebekah Reid EP: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/rei... ............................................................................................... Camera: Canon EOS T7i Editing Tools: iMovie, VideoLeap, Canva ...............................................................................................
01:18
Shubh shows you around ub's student union
Campus
UB's student union is a central part of the campus where a lot of the student related events take place. in addition it has most of the student engagement offices and a variety of places to get food.
02:17
Shubh takes you on his ride to campus
Campus
UB Stampede bus system connects every part of the university at every hour and makes it an integrated community.
14:31
Back to school 2019| college move in day| university at buffalo| my first apartment
Rebekah Reid Campus
*WATCH IN HD* Hey fam! Welcome to the next video in my back to school series! I couldn’t be more excited to finally be moving out of the dorms and into my first apartment so I wanted to share the experience with you guys, enjoy! ................................................................................. Instagram: rebekahavreid Snapchat: bekahreid Website: https://sites.google.com/view/rebekah-reid/home Business Contact: bekahreid20@gmail.com
01:08
Some details on the weather in buffalo
Campus
The Centre for the arts has the most beautiful location compared to any other building in UB's North Campus. It houses various art and media exhibitions and its all the theatre productions and a lot of concerts take place.
00:38
Shubh takes you to ub's nationally known natatorium
Campus
A quick look into the nationally known natatorium which is known for having an extremely effective water treatment plant, enhancing the swimming experience
University at Buffalo (UB) Alumni Arena

00:38
Shubh takes you to ub's nationally known natatorium
Campus
A quick look into the nationally known natatorium which is known for having an extremely effective water treatment plant, enhancing the swimming experience
01:26
Shubh gives you a tour of ub's largest fitness centre
Campus
The main and biggest fitness centre of UB located in Alumni arena. It has enough equipment to accommodate even a 100 students at the same time.
00:30
Shubh gives an overview of the basketball practise gym before he starts playing
Campus
A glimpse of the main Basketball practise gym at North campus in Alumni arena. Basketball is the most widely played sport at UB and you'll find students playing for hours everyday. Best part is everyone is welcome regardless of the level of skills.

University at Buffalo (UB) Baird Point

03:49
Next stop, the baird point!
Campus
Baird Point is UB's most monumental and unique structure which stands out from a great distance. I often go there when i wish to be with myself or to just watch a beautiful sunset and click some lovely pictures.

University at Buffalo (UB) Commons

00:55
Everyone needs a change and the commons is where shubh goes when he needs one.
Campus
The Commons is a complex in the University independent of the university. It has facilities such as a salon, variety of places to eat in case people get bored of food on campus but don't have enough time to go into the city, and has a CVS too.
