So this is the Oland seeking technology hall, and it's where all my programming classes take place. Not very exciting, but you know, the classes here are the building is just like, you know, it doesn't need to be. There's tons of labs everywhere, people working on all sorts of projects. This is also where my CS Club meets at, which is one of my favorite parts that you ages is the club's. If I haven't already talked about them, there's tons of clubs for like everything. It takes like nothing to start up your own like these aren't once I personally go to, but we've got like a beekeeping in a pine cone gloves. So like if those exist like anything exists, there's a There's a club that I go to. There we go dress up in armour and like whack each other with swords and it's it's It's so much fun. Like, if I can find something like that for me, you could find something for you.