The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

It's me, right? And I'm just sitting here in my dorm. They may look quite different from the first time I showed it to you because I and pretty much all packed up for the semester. The semester spring semester, twenty eighteen is winding down, and so is my tour on campus Real. I hope that you guys have gotten a very, very honest assessment of it. I genuinely love going to college here like I love it. In spite of some of the cons I've listed, I don't think that you can get a better education in many other places. The classes here are super great, super informative, super and death and the faculty, all the professors I've had a great I living on campus is super pleasant. Just overall, it's been a wonderful experience. So I hope that this this will help decide If you age is right for you, which I hope it is. If you do, if this if these these these videos help you come to campus and you're looking to make friends track me down. It's it's really It really is a wonderful campus.