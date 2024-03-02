The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So I'm going to give you guys a bit of a run down on my dorm and how housing works on campus. So you're required to live on campus for two years. I'm in North Campus Residence hall, right across over there is Franz, which is the honors hall. North is pretty much the same on every dorm on campus. No matter what, you get your own bedroom, Every dorm is a private bedroom. So over here is my room, and I have a desk where I keep my computer and my tech and all that and a lot of other stuff. So this is where I store my clothes and stuff, you know, just and my boxes of games and wires. Because I'm a tech guy, you know, I got all my tech stuff. I've got my computer and my desk that it is never cleared papers because I'm always working on something. Essentially my room is just one big pile of stuff. Then I got some posters on the wall and, you know, over here is my roommate, Chris. Depends on if I can get him to appear on video or not. The Senate's thinks Chris and essentially, there's a line right down the middle work. He doesn't touch anything on my mind, just basic roommate boundaries. Then down here from out of the two roommates around. I don't think either of them were here right now. Yes, this is my dorm room, and it's it's honestly, I really do enjoy living off campus. Essentially, what you need to know is it's not that expensive. The IRA's They're always pretty cool is at least in North.