The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So we are right smack dab in the middle of campus right now. One large ability to isn't done being built yet. I believe there were already done with the exterior of it. Where I'm standing right now is where they hold, like all the really big official ceremonies on campus like commencement. I haven't seen the graduation ceremony yet, but I would assume it'd be somewhere like this because this is this is a perfect spot. They have stuff on the grass over there on time, but events over there because it's it's right in the middle of campus. You're going to either buildings way on the other side of campus over there that I showed you guys or back towards my dorm and, uh, charge a union that way. Like I said, right in the middle of campus, between everything.