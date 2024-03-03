The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

It's pretty self explanatory, what that is, But I'll show you guys inside. I'm only going to be going on the first level because part of the thing with this libraries, there's four different levels to it. For every level you go up, you have to be quieter. Probably gonna be getting some glares, as is for walking and here talking. This place is one of my favorite places to study. If you look behind me, they have these computer labs in here for people to come in here and code and do assignments. They got study rooms pretty nice, and they get a lecture hall, This stuff going on in there right now. Then we're getting in my favorite part right up here, which I'll show you guys this trying to keep my voice down. You know, you don't get Claire back because they're people trying to study it's finals are coming up. Really, really nice guy in in here long, because we gotta start books like ten feet away from where you studied. So you've got a place to charge your phone and stuff a bunch of really comfy chairs to sit in a Starbucks, so it's it's amazing. Then we got this art gallery right over here that they wrote are in and out all the time. You going going, browse the art there? In addition to that, they normally have, like art exhibits all over campus sometimes, like earlier today, there was some people with a car out in the middle of a field hitting it with a hammer. I didn't know what was going on, but it was like, Hey, looks cool, you know?