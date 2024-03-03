The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

The spring is just starting to come around and the temperature started to rise and, you know, I got I got only pleasant things to say about the weather here. We get a good variety of seasons, and that's I mean I'm all for good weather because I spent most of my time going to him from class because the campus is pretty large. But as you can see, bikes are a thing and they actually have bike rentals. Even if you don't bring it and you come to school here, you'll still have the option to, you know, get a bike, get around pretty easily.