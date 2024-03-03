Your Average Class
The average class at UAH! The student faculty ratio here is really nice, you don't get many massive lectures like you do at bigger universities.
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
So I'm in the arts, humanities and social sciences building right now. This is what an average classics like you will get occasionally the really big lecture halls. I've never been in one yet, and I'm taking all Jenna this semester, so the class sizes really aren't that bad. You gonna have, like, a pretty good one on one relationship with Professor if you need Teo..