The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

There is a ton of people right here on campus right now, because first of all, it's the end of the semester. Everybody here is on campus, even the people who never show up to class. Where I am taking new is basically what a common building looks like here. It is the College of Humanities and modern languages. Like I said, we're checking out the College of Humanity's as well as the modern languages building. This building is combined, and this is kind of what a typical academic building looks like here at the U A. Downstairs, we have a ton of tunnel lecture halls, which is what you're looking at right now is the hallway to the lecture halls. Upstairs we have a bunch of flax rooms where you'll command for maybe a mini lecture if it's not held in a lecture hall as well as discussions are held up here in these classrooms, we also have a lot of professor officers down these hallways. You've been coming up here and talk to your professor. The lecture halls usually hold about two hundred to three hundred students, so it's pretty large. Like I said, not all of your classes are going to be two to three hundred students, but especially for your general education. It's definitely going to be pretty big, but that's why we have something called a discussion portion where your students that are in your class are going to speak, split up into smaller sections and you'll pick a day to come in for a discussion in class and go over. Case what you've been learning in lecture and reading upstairs. I have taking quite a few classes with the French and Italian department. Some collection you've got, um, but yeah, basically, this is what a common building looks like here at the U. N. But check it out.