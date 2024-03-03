The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I'm going to be answering your questions that you guys have related to college asked you guys on Instagram to ask him some questions that you guys had and so many of you guys had a lot of questions and I was not expecting that at all. I'm gonna try and get through as many as I can, but let's just get it against video, Okay? So the first question is, was intimating at all going somewhere where you didn't know Very many people? Yes, for sure. I'm so socially awkward, like it's so bad going out of state. If you're also shied, feel like you have to completely just go outside your comfort zone and try and talk to people like No one knows who you are, so you have to really put yourself out there. So having them like, come and see, like what it's like in and just like being able to go out with them was so fun and because I didn't see them for two months. So it was super fun, just like being a family, like going out with that. It was out enough was only because it was my floor. This is totally, like depends on us and individual because I everybody went out almost everyday people not three times a week, twice a week. It literally, like, totally depends on you and how much like you can handle as long as you are staying on top of all of your schoolwork and doing well in, like all your classes, like it's okay to go out for me personally like I cannot do more than twice a week. Some of my friends, like, didn't even like going out once a week. Like as long as you're on top of everything and balancing everything you could like, figure out what's like a normal amount for you. So just make sure you're being responsible with anything you d'oh! The next question is how to fully enjoy your college experience. Take the time to have fun get involved because that's how you're gonna like, stay busy and meet people getting him off this huge like I've said before, so I feel like that's like the best way to it, like a really good college experience that no matter where you're going, next question is what supplies do you need to bring for your first day of classes? So honestly, the only thing you really need is your laptop and like a pencil and your planners. I plan on living in next year, so we'll see if that works out. I would definitely get this op before you guys start school. So you guys know where you're going and don't get lost, because if I didn't have this, I would have first. How bad is it to wear white or black dress on practice? I know I mentioned this, but it's one like it does not matter. Wanted at all, said someone asked, How's the heat? Honestly does like it wasn't as crazy as I expected. What are some examples of events you do while being involved in a sorority? So there's so many events that actually go on when you're in stories like we have to be event, sisterhood events and social events. For example, like philanthropy events, it's like an event where you're trying to raise money for your specific philanthropy and that such events as I can about three guys all do things together as a sorority. Where you guys going? For example, we went to Disneyland last year and then for social events like you have your deductions and formals and those are literally a blast is you get to get all dressed up with your sisters. No, in college continues because I get to go with, like, a day and you guys get I'll get dressed up and then you get to go to like a venue and where it's like a dance so so much fun and totally doing recruitment. Let's go out to eat today or let's go to get lunch today like totally put yourself out there because everyone's super open to meeting everyone. Okay, so the next question is how to get over new roommate awkwardness And I feel like this is like a common thing like I was so nervous. You haven't met the man, so it's like awkward guys. So once you actually with them like it's super easy to just like break the ice because there's so much you guys can talk about both me and I remember from California I don't remember exactly how it went down like I just like there's so much so you guys can talk about and like you both starting this new journey together. So I flipped out like the best way to get over the awkwardness. The someone's asked, How do you handle school work and having fun? So definitely, like make sure your stuff is done before you guys go out. So what's really cool about colleges that you have more free time than you would think? Some people they put how, like two days where they have pretty much no classes or like the whole afternoon to have no class or the whole morning's have no class. So during those times of gaps that you guys have really use that time to, like, do your homework, I'll wait a night like when you go out, what, like 10 or love in Like all your stuff's dot It's actually pretty easy to be able to manage both because you have way more free time like you didn't high school like if you were like in a split classes from 8 to 3, and then you had a sport for hours after school and to do homework like it was like harder. In college of way, more free time than you would think. For the last question, is it true that you meet your best friends in college? Absolutely. In college, that's all you have, like your your college friends and you're with them almost 24 7 you know, because you're literally like living with each other like it's not like you guys. After singing to that school, you go back home like you're with the toe like all the time. Any time like you wanna hang out like you guys can hang out. You're with each other all the time So that's really how, like you can definitely become best friends with the people you meet in college, and that's all for this video.