The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Okay, so my first tip that I have for you guys is it's just start making friendships and getting to know people. Now, before you guys go into your freshman year in college. I know with my school at U of a life we have, like the school's up. It's like super helpful to get to know people before you go into your rush. Muneer, can you come to school like you're gonna recognise so many people you talk to and like you already gonna know people? I would definitely recommend you guys getting Jim people and meeting people. So if you have to have an ADM, just make sure you have a gap in between. The in between was like stuff I wore in high school, like I never wear that now like ever. So since you're not have so much room, especially T shirts, because you were going to get so many tasted some school, whether like from rushing or this throughout the year getting so many T shirts. You really do not need to miss because you never know when a situation is gonna come up throughout the semester where you have to miss class for if you're gonna be like going out of town. You wantto make sure you have that free absence to you. So just go to class because you pay so much money to go to school and it's really worth it. Or even if you're in high school or anything, you do getting involved. It's so important to make sure that you are having the best experience that you can have through not involved, taking advantage of def opportunities on campus like you're gonna be bored out of your mind. Just make sure that you're getting involved with getting involved. I would save if you guys go to a school where you have sports worst forces like a big deal. I'm like you guys were still like you do in a school. You're gonna be like, so glad that you're there with difference, like cheering on your team without being said if you guys didn't see my experience video. So they actually gave me a 50% discount code for you guys using Amanda, 15 where guys could use that code to get 50% off your purchase of any of the college watches that they have through the college watch company. I just wanted to make sure I found one who really seemed like the same person, you know? So things went smoothly, like, you know, we got along really well, and I actually found that was me and my roommate are literally like the best meets Reach Ellerbee of a similar personalities. A lot of the complaints were like people who would just for slobs of the new guys, like I just It's not hard to be a clean on good roommate like pick up after yourselves. My parents would hate this because I'm, like, really messy at home knowing that I'm coming to college. So my seventh tip for you guys is to make friends in your classes. It's pretty bad. They're gonna end up having some of that, you know, in your classes. So making sure that you make a friend and all your classes is super helpful. You know, anything like you just want to make sure you how someone and each year classes that you could refer back to. So you want to make sure that you actually utilizing your rec center and going to the gym and just like being active. So my knife tip for you guys is to balance your social life and school and academics and actually, particulars balancing it all is so important with anything that you do. It's about your social life, your school, your homework, your extracurriculars. You want to make sure you're able to do it all in jungle and not focus too much on one thing. So if you're like taking all these hostages, yes, we're here for school, but same time. You don't want to look back and be like dang like I wish I wasn't too focused on school and, like enjoying myself a little more. You want to make sure that you're giving still good and good good grades in putting school as number one and not being a priority because you're here for school. Totally fine to go out, but make sure that you're balancing everything, and I wanna make sure that you're enjoying yourself and having experience while getting good grades. Like to really, really try to avoid a binge drinking. I remember the first few weeks of school there were ambulances, like in and out, like our campus and our dorm all the time. Make sure you guys utilizes, have an advice because it's so unsafe. Walked in and not you're not gonna know the people you're going out with this one of the first few weeks of school because, you know, you just met them, so you don't know, really, he contrast yet you want to make sure that you're not binge drinking and you're still able to be aware of your surroundings and get to know the people you have with and that you can trust them and make sure you can get back safely. So if you do choose to drink, make sure that you're being safe about it. So if you guys enjoy this video, be sure to give it a thumbs up and subscribe down below. If you haven't already, and I see all my next video by guys.