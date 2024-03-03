The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So I just finished my last final some officially done with my freshman year of college. That's so crazy to say this year went by so fast insane. So since I'm dying, it's already like late afternoon, my doctor coming tomorrow morning to help me move out. I remember you left like you couldn't see her stuff. I haven't even started packing like at all. So I'm gonna go ahead and get a huge head start on that right now. Since I had you guys move in with me this year and you guys have been along my college journey from the star, How'd you bring you guys with me to move out? So you guys haven't seen my moving day video? You guys can check it out right here, right now. The first thing I'm gonna do, I think I'm gonna start my shoes first. So it's now about, like, 10 o'clock at night. I'm just going to move the clothes that I had in my dresser into these bins that I house. So he already took some of, like, my bags that I had. I'm ready to go down to the car. Now that I have a big suitcase, I think gonna put all the clothes that are hung up my cause away Good to see almost everything is put away. I seriously just can't believe that this year's over there. So I'm just gonna finish wrapping up doing our last minute things. This'd is everything cleared out? It's so weird. If you look back at my dormant or video or even my movement a video, you can just see how different it is. If you're living Coronado, make sure you move your bed this way because it's seriously makes your room feel so much bigger. I don't know if I'm more sad like after leaving high school where I am right now, Because in high school you still saw your friends over summer, like in college. Like you're not gonna see a chance for three months.